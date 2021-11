Wednesday marked the start of a two-day Next Gen organizational test at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but it was more of the first day of school event for Kurt Busch. Busch is officially on the job with 23XI Racing and the No. 45 team, and things are still in the get-to-know-you phase. While Busch has reunited with crew chief Billy Scott, many of the engineers and mechanics Busch is working with are settling into their new surroundings. Plus, there is the main task at hand of learning the Next Gen car.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO