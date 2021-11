LAS VEGAS – It took Terence Crawford some time to understand why, all of a sudden, Al Haymon was in favor of Shawn Porter fighting him. Without naming Haymon, Crawford noted before their final press conference Wednesday at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino that the founder of Premier Boxing Champions never seemed interested in matching Porter with him when Porter held the WBC welterweight title. Eventually, Crawford concluded that Haymon and Errol Spence Jr. are essentially using Porter as their barometer to determine whether Spence will face him.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO