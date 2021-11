The 2020-21 Milwaukee Bucks, in what was a fairly slow start by their standards, won 16 of their first 24 games a season ago. The 2019-20 Los Angeles Lakers lost on opening night… and then went 24-2 in their next 26. The 2018-19 Toronto Raptors were 12-1 after their 13 games. The list goes on and on. It's by no means impossible to win a championship after a slow start, but recent history suggests that the best teams, including the three most recent NBA champions, come out of the gate hot.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO