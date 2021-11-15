ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers blank Seahawks 17-0 as Rodgers, Wilson return

By STEVE MEGARGEE
WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. — (AP) — Aaron Rodgers was back under center and the Packers got back to winning — a welcome return to normal for Green Bay after a tumultuous couple of weeks.

The reigning MVP can thank the Packers' defense for doing much of the heavy lifting.

A.J. Dillon rushed for two fourth-quarter touchdowns and Green Bay beat the Seattle Seahawks 17-0 on Sunday as Rodgers returned after missing a game with COVID-19. Seattle was shut out for the first time in a decade.

A week after his positive test caused him to sit out a 13-7 loss at Kansas City, Rodgers went 23 of 37 for 292 yards and threw an interception in the end zone in the third quarter as the Packers won for the eighth time in their last nine games.

“Good to be back with the guys, good to be back at home, good to be on the field, really,” Rodgers said during a postgame press conference that was held via Zoom, allowing him to be unmasked without violating league protocols. “The most emotions from the whole night was probably walking off the field after the game. It definitely got me a little misty.”

Rodgers didn’t practice all week and was cleared to play Saturday under the NFL’s protocols for unvaccinated players.

The three-time MVP said before the season he was “immunized.” After his positive test, he detailed in an incendiary radio interview his reasons for seeking alternatives to vaccination and his skepticism about the shots’ effectiveness. Rodgers later apologized for the misleading statement about his vaccination status.

“There’s always going to be criticism in this world,” Rodgers said in his first comments to reporters since the controversy emerged. “I don’t define myself by the criticism, but I understand it’s a part of this because this issue is definitely polarizing.”

Although Rodgers was hardly at his best, his return made this much clear: With him, the Packers (8-2) are among the best teams in the NFC and a Super Bowl contender.

“I felt pretty good for the most part,” he said. “I feel like I played fairly solid. Obviously I had the one bad decision in the red zone and probably missed a couple of throws.”

Seattle’s Russell Wilson also struggled in his return after missing three games with an injury to the middle finger on his throwing hand that required surgery. He went 20 of 40 for 161 yards with two interceptions.

The Seahawks (3-6) wasted two scoring chances when Kevin King and Adrian Amos picked off Wilson passes in the end zone.

“It's a big opportunity that we missed out on,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “Just disappointing, because this was a real shot. We could feel it and we knew it.”

Green Bay recorded its first shutout since a 22-0 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 30, 2018. The Seahawks hadn’t been shut out since falling 24-0 to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 18, 2011, the year before Wilson’s arrival in Seattle.

“First and foremost, it’s hard to shut out anybody,” Amos said. “But then when you’ve got a guy that can extend (plays), who has the pedigree, everything that he has done, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback and everything, that’s a tough task.”

Green Bay’s 3-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter matched the second-lowest score through three quarters of any NFL game since 2008. Dallas and Philadelphia were scoreless through the third quarter of a 2017 game that Dallas eventually won 6-0.

With 2020 Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones sidelined by a knee injury in the second half, Dillon carried the Packers’ rushing attack down the stretch to put the game out of reach. Packers coach Matt LaFleur had no further details about Jones' injury after the game.

“Yeah, when he first exited the game, he looked at me and said, ‘Get the job done, finish it off!’” Dillon said. “That’s like my big brother on this team, I love him to death, so for him to believe in me, that trust, was great. Like I said, I wanted to finish it off for him and the team, and we got it done as a team.”

On a third-and-goal play from the 3, Dillon ran into Bobby Wagner around the line of scrimmage but essentially carried the six-time All-Pro linebacker into the end zone for his first touchdown run of the season. That extended Green Bay’s lead to 10-0 with 10:37 left.

Dillon also scored on a 2-yard run with 2 minutes left, setting up that TD with a 50-yard reception. He finished with 21 carries for 66 yards and two catches for 62 yards.

METCALF EJECTED

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf was ejected with just over a minute left in the game after a skirmish that resulted in penalties on both teams. Metcalf appeared to grab the face mask of at least one Packers player.

INJURED

Seahawks: OT Duane Brown left with a hip injury. ... Carroll said S Ryan Neal was evaluated for a potential concussion.

Packers: Jones did not return after his knee injury. ... LB Rashan Gary appeared to hurt his arm in the second half. ... OLB Whitney Mercilus injured his biceps in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Seahawks: Host Arizona on Sunday.

Packers: At Minnesota on Sunday.

___

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Danica Patrick Now

With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers making headlines this week for some not-so-great reasons, many have taken to social media to discuss his ex-girlfriends. Rodgers, who is currently engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, had some notable relationships with actress Olivia Munn and race car driver Danica Patrick. The Packers...
FOOTBALL
Yakima Herald Republic

Three things we learned from the Seahawks’ 17-0 loss to the Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Seahawks’ struggles at Lambeau Field hit a new low Sunday in a 17-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers. In Russell Wilson’s ahead-of-schedule return from finger surgery, the Seahawks offense was the worst its been in the Wilson-Pete Carroll era. The Seahawks were shut out for the first time since 2011, the year before Wilson’s arrival in Seattle.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Michael Strahan Said This Morning

Many in the NFL world have criticized Aaron Rodgers for what’s transpired this week. Green Bay’s star quarterback is out of this week’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who told reporters earlier this year that he had been “immunized,” has since admitted that he is actually unvaccinated.
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

One arrested, one ejected from Sunday’s Packer game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people did not get to enjoy the Green Bay Packers’ 14 point victory over the Washington Football Team inside of Lambeau Field on Sunday. According to the Green Bay Police Department, only one person was arrested and one was ejected from Sunday’s Packer game. There was no information provided as to the reason for the ejection/arrest.
GREEN BAY, WI
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Packers QB Jordan Love

Jordan Love will make the first start of his NFL career on Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Packers second-year quarterback will start in place of Aaron Rodgers, who’s out due to a positive COVID-19 test. Love was surprised by what happened with Rodgers, though he’s ready to go on Sunday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Aaron Rodgers
cbslocal.com

Packers Shut Out Seahawks At Home, 17-0

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers was back under center and the Packers got back to winning — a welcome return to normal for Green Bay after a tumultuous couple of weeks. The reigning MVP can thank the Packers’ defense for doing much of the heavy lifting. A.J. Dillon...
NFL
cheeseheadtv.com

Packers 17 Seahawks 0: Game Balls and Lame Calls

Tony Romo nailed it early on. The CBS analyst pointed out the Seattle straegy for beating the Packers at Lambeau Sunday. Play back, force Aaron Rodgers to be patient and accurate, and bet on Green Bay not being able to execute all the way into the end zone. And for...
NFL
Seattle Times

Report card: Bob Condotta grades the Seahawks’ 17-0 loss to the Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — It may simply have been too much to expect, even of someone seemingly as superhuman as Russell Wilson, to think he could seamlessly return from finger surgery and pick up where he left off. The Wilson we last saw had a 10-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#American Football#Ap#The Seattle Seahawks#Zoom#Nfc
NBC Sports

Packers’ defense leads the way in 17-0 win over Seahawks

Aaron Rodgers returned on a cold and snowy day at Lambeau Field, but he wasn’t the primary reason the Packers beat the Seahawks. It was Green Bay’s defense that got the job done, shutting Seattle down in a 17-0 win. Rodgers returned from his COVID-19 absence and completed 23 of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ourcommunitynow.com

Seahawks: 3 Duds and 2 Studs in miserable 17-0 loss to Packers

The Seattle Seahawks came back from their bye week and played one of the most disheartening games in the Pete Carroll era as they fell to the Green Bay Packers 17-0. For the first time since 2011, the Seahawks were actually shut out in a game.
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
39K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy