ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Astroworld Festival stampede: 9-year-old victim dies, family says, bringing death toll to 10

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22wONr_0cwkiuGd00

HOUSTON — Ezra Blount, the 9-year-old boy placed in a medically induced coma after being trampled in the Nov. 5 crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, has died.

Family members confirmed the child’s death to KTRK late Sunday.

Family members earlier confirmed to KTRK that Ezra attended the high-octane concert at NRG Park with his father, Treston Blount. At one point he even rode on his father’s shoulders in order to stay above the surging crowd. As the scene became more chaotic, however, Ezra’s father lost consciousness and fell, causing the child to fall and be trampled in the crowd, the TV station reported.

Ezra’s family filed suit on Nov. 8 against Scoremore Management, Live Nation Entertainment, Travis Scott, Cactus Jack Records and others, alleging negligence.

Blount’s passing brings the death toll linked to the fatal crowd surge to 10.

The dead, who ranged in age from 9 to 27, hailed from Texas, Illinois and Washington and included high schoolers, an aspiring Border Patrol agent and a computer science student.

Bharti Shahani, a 22-year-old Texas A&M senior studying computer programming, died Wednesday, five days after some 50,000 people rushed the festival’s main stage as event founder Travis Scott performed.

Family members told KTRK the day before her death that doctors said Shahani, who suffered multiple heart attacks and was placed on a ventilator, had shown no signs of brain activity since being injured.

Harris County authorities confirmed Nov. 8 that the following eight people died either in the stampede or shortly thereafter:

  • Axel Acosta, 21, of Washington
  • Danish Baig, 27, of Houston
  • Madison Dubiski, 23, of Cypress, Texas
  • John Hilgert, 14, of Houston
  • Jacob Jurinke, 20, of Illinois
  • Franco Patiño, 21, of Illinois
  • Rodolfo Peña, 23, of Laredo, Texas
  • Brianna Rodriguez, 16, of Houston

Astroworld aftermath Stacey Sarmiento places flowers at a memorial in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in memory of her friend, Rudy Pena, who died in a crush of people at the Astroworld music festival on Friday. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted) (Robert Bumsted/AP)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Travis Scott seen for first time since deadly Astroworld stampede

Travis Scott was seen for the first time since the deadly stampede at the Astroworld Festival when he was photographed outside his $14 million Houston mansion — as his team said the “distraught” rapper wants victims’ families to contact him directly for help. The 30-year-old musician appeared anxious on Wednesday...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Father of 9-Year-Old Boy ‘Trampled’ at Astroworld Speaks About the Tragedy for First Time

The father of Ezra Blount — the nine-year-old boy who was trampled during the Astroworld tragedy — spoke publicly Thursday for the first time since Travis Scott’s Houston festival. Blount remains in a medically induced coma following the injuries he sustained at the festival. Speaking to ABC Houston 13, Treston Blount said that his son was a fan of the rapper through Fortnite and Scott’s McDonald’s sponsorship. “[Ezra] was stoked. He was ready to go,” Treston said. “When I found out that he was a big fan [of Scott] I was like, “Oh yeah, we gotta go, we gotta go see...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Washington State
WOKV

3 dead after Texas school bus carrying band members involved in crash

BIG SPRING, Texas — Three people were killed and several students were injured Friday when a school bus carrying band members collided with a pickup truck on a Texas interstate, authorities said. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred on Interstate 20 and involved students riding...
TEXAS STATE
blavity.com

Atlanta Couple Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide, Leaving Behind 8 Kids

Keianna Burns and Ronnell Burns, a married couple with eight children, died in a murder-suicide in Atlanta, Georgia, earlier this month, six months after moving to the city to grow their salon business. Police said the couple, who were regarded as influencers on social media, was home alone on the...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Pena
Person
Travis Scott
cbslocal.com

16-Year-Old Girl, 17-Year-Old Boy Identified In As Victims In Fatal Lodi Stabbings

LODI (BCN) — Two teens fatally stabbed earlier this week in Lodi have been identified by the San Joaquin County coroner’s office. Skyler McConnell, a 17-year-old boy, and Chimera Skaggs, a 16-year-old girl, died in the stabbing reported at 7:52 a.m. Tuesday after someone reported two people lying near railroad tracks north of Harney Lane.
LODI, CA
CBS New York

Harlem Mother Of 2 Adianatou-Nene Korouma Dies In Fire; Husband Says She Called To Say She Was Trapped Inside

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people were killed overnight when a fire broke out at an apartment building in Harlem. Eight other people, including two children and two firefighters, were treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries, but are expected to survive. The family of Adianatou-Nene Korouma, 37, a mother of two, described her as joyful and fun. Her husband called her a devoted mother whose main priorities were their children, 4-year-old Aissata and 3-week-old Souleymane. “She’s a lovely wife. I love her and she’s a very good person,” Papa Kante told CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon. Here is a photo of the victim Nene Korouma...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stampede#Astroworld#Music Festival#Accident#Ktrk#Tiffanyalaniz#Scoremore Management#Live Nation Entertainment#Cactus Jack Records#Border Patrol#Texas A M#Danish
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn State Student Killed Falling 11 Stories Down Trash Chute

By: KDKA-TV News Staff STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) – A missing Penn State student died after she fell 11 stories down a trash chute, police said Friday. Nineteen-year-old Justine Gross was missing before her body was found at the Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority transfer station in College Township on Nov. 12. She fell inside a solid waste disposal chute on the 11th floor of a building on East Beaver Avenue around 11:30 p.m on Nov. 10, police said. A truck then emptied the waste receptacle she fell into, police said, and she was found dead at the transfer station. Video evidence suggests she was alone at the time and investigators said they still believe her death was an accident. The Centre County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death pending final lab testing results.
PENN, PA
WOKV

Heavy rains in southern Indian state kill 17, dozens missing

HYDERABAD, India — (AP) — At least 17 people have died and dozens are reported missing in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh after days of heavy rains, authorities said Saturday. The state has been hit by intense torrents since Thursday, sparking massive floods in at least five districts.
ACCIDENTS
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Young Dolph murder: Photos released of gunmen wanted for killing of rapper

Photos of two gunmen suspected of ambushing and killing rapper Young Dolph as he was buying cookies at a Memphis store on Wednesday have emerged.The 36-year-old artist, real name Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr, was inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies when two men drove up and fire multiple rounds into the store through a window.Law enforcement confirmed photos of the two suspected shooters, which had been circulating online, were authentic, Fox13 reporter Jeremy Pierre said.In one of the images, Dolph’s camouflage-colored Lamborghini could be seen parked outside of the shop.Music stars Megan Thee Stallion and Chance the Rapper led tributes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
39K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy