ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Sesame Street' debuts Ji-Young, first Asian American muppet

By TERRY TANG
WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3butdH_0cwkig9h00
TV--Sesame Street-Asian American Muppet Ernie, a muppet from the popular children's series "Sesame Street," appears with new character Ji-Young, the first Asian American muppet, on the set of the long-running children's program in New York on Nov. 1, 2021. Ji-Young is Korean American and has two passions: rocking out on her electric guitar and skateboarding. (AP Photo/Noreen Nasir) (Noreen Nasir)

What's in a name? Well, for Ji-Young, the newest muppet resident of “Sesame Street,” her name is a sign she was meant to live there.

“So, in Korean traditionally the two syllables they each mean something different and Ji means, like, smart or wise. And Young means, like, brave or courageous and strong,” Ji-Young explained during a recent interview. “But we were looking it up and guess what? Ji also means sesame.”

At only 7 years old, Ji-Young is making history as the first Asian American muppet in the “Sesame Street” canon. She is Korean American and has two passions: rocking out on her electric guitar and skateboarding. The children’s TV program, which first aired 52 years ago this month, gave The Associated Press a first look at its adorable new occupant.

Ji-Young will formally be introduced in “See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special.” Simu Liu, Padma Lakshmi and Naomi Osaka are among the celebrities appearing in the special, which will drop Thanksgiving Day on HBO Max, “Sesame Street” social media platforms and on local PBS stations.

Some of Ji-Young’s personality comes from her puppeteer. Kathleen Kim, 41 and Korean American, got into puppetry in her 30s. In 2014, she was accepted into a “Sesame Street” workshop. That evolved into a mentorship and becoming part of the team the following year. Being a puppeteer on a show Kim watched growing up was a dream come true. But helping shape an original muppet is a whole other feat.

“I feel like I have a lot of weight that maybe I’m putting on myself to teach these lessons and to be this representative that I did not have as a kid,” Kim said. But fellow puppeteer Leslie Carrara-Rudolph — who performs Abby Cadabby — reminded her, “It’s not about us ... It’s about this message.”

Ji-Young’s existence is the culmination of a lot of discussions after the events of 2020 — George Floyd’s death and anti-Asian hate incidents. Like a lot of companies, “Sesame Street” reflected on how it could “meet the moment,” said Kay Wilson Stallings, executive vice-president of Creative and Production for Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind “Sesame Street.”

Sesame Workshop established two task forces — one to look at its content and another to look at its own diversity. What developed was Coming Together, a multi-year initiative addressing how to talk to children about race, ethnicity and culture.

One result was 8-year-old Tamir. While not the show's first Black muppet, he was one of the first used to talk about subjects like racism.

“When we knew we were going to be doing this work that was going to focus on the Asian and Pacific Islanders experience, we of course knew we needed to create an Asian muppet as well,” Stallings said.

These newer muppets — their personalities and their looks — were remarkably constructed in a matter of a months. The process normally takes at least a couple of years. There are outside experts and a cross-section of employees known as the “culture trust” who weigh in on every aspect of a new muppet, Stallings said.

For Kim, it was crucial that Ji-Young not be “generically pan-Asian.”

“Because that’s something that all Asian Americans have experienced. They kind of want to lump us into this monolithic ‘Asian,'" Kim said. “So it was very important that she was specifically Korean American, not just like, generically Korean, but she was born here.”

One thing Ji-Young will help teach children is how to be a good “upstander.” “Sesame Street” first used the term on its “The Power of We” TV special last year, which featured Tamir.

“Being an upstander means you point out things that are wrong or something that someone does or says that is based on their negative attitude towards the person because of the color of their skin or the language they speak or where they’re from,” Stallings said. “We want our audience to understand they can be upstanders.”

In “See Us Coming Together,” Sesame Street is preparing for Neighbor Day where everyone shares food, music or dance from their culture. Ji-Young becomes upset after a kid, off screen, tells her “to go back home,” an insult commonly flung at Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. But she feels empowered after Sesame Street's other Asian American residents, guest stars and friends like Elmo assure her that she belongs as much as anyone else.

The fact that Ji-Young was created to counter anti-Asian sentiment makes her more special to Kim in some ways.

“I remember like the Atlanta shootings and how terrifying that was for me,” Kim said. “My one hope, obviously, is to actually help teach what racism is, help teach kids to be able to recognize it and then speak out against it. But then my other hope for Ji-Young is that she just normalizes seeing different kinds of looking kids on TV.”

Vanessa Leung, co-executive director of Coalition for Asian American Children and Families, is excited about Ji-Young. The organization was not involved in Ji-Young's creation but previously consulted on anti-racism content for Sesame Workshop. It matters when Asian American families, especially with many of them being immigrant families, can see themselves reflected in an institution like “Sesame Street," Leung said.

“It sparks curiosity and early understanding of the diversity of our community, the beauty in the diversity of our community,” Leung said.

Ji-Young will be heavily present throughout the show's 53rd season next year, Stallings reassured. She also won't just be utilized for content related to racial justice. She will pop up in various digital programs, live-action and animated.

As the new kid on the street, Ji-Young is looking forward to showing her friends and neighbors aspects of Korean culture such as the food. She loves cooking dishes like tteokbokki (chewy rice cakes) with her halmoni (grandmother). And she already has one “Sesame Street” friend who wants a sample.

“I would love to try it,” said Ernie, who joined Ji-Young's interview. “You know, I’ve tried bulgogi. I really like bulgogi. I’m gonna guess that maybe old buddy Bert has not tried Korean food.”

Having already made several famous friends on “Sesame Street,” is there anyone Ji-Young still really wants to meet?

“The Linda Lindas because they're so cool,” Ji-Young said, referring to the teenage punk rock band. “And they rock out and they’re cool girls and most of them are Asian. They’re my heroes. If we can get the Linda Lindas on ‘Sesame Street,’ I would show them around.”

___

Terry Tang is a member of The Associated Press' Race and Ethnicity team. Follow her on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ttangAP

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
imdb.com

TikTok Star Huey Haha Dead at 22

Update: A Sacramento Police Department spokesperson confirmed Huey Haha died on Oct. 25. The spokesperson stated, "The preliminary investigation into that incident indicated no foul play and the investigation was turned over to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office." ______ TikTok star Huey Haha is dead, leaving behind 2-year-old daughter Princess. On Wednesday, Oct. 27, Huey's friends Coby and Hype Boii shared a series of photos and videos with the 22-year-old influencer, writing, "Used to saying Rip but this hurt the most. we always hated comedy cuz all people see is laughs, not what we hadda do or go through. They already took the fun out the...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
TODAY.com

Natalie Morales signs off from TODAY with a heartfelt farewell note

Goodbyes are never easy, but they do give us a rare opportunity to look back at what came before them with clarity and gratitude. TODAY's Natalie Morales gave us all that opportunity Friday morning, as she said farewell to both her Studio 1A family and to the viewers who’ve made her 22 years at NBC so special.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Padma Lakshmi
Variety

‘Black Lightning,’ ‘True Story’ Star William Catlett Signs With Sugar23 (EXCLUSIVE)

William Catlett has signed with Sugar23. The actor, who next appears in Netflix’s limited series “True Story” alongside Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, will be managed by Meredith Wechter, Jake Fleischman and Sukee Chew. Catlett is also a writer, director and producer. Catlett has a busy dance card. He will soon appear in Lionsgate’s “The Devil You Know” with Omar Epps and this year wrapped a recurring role on the CW’s superhero drama series “Black Lightning.” He recently starred in HBO Max’s “Charm City Kings” and appeared in an episode of the cable channel’s “Lovecraft Country.” Catlett’s credits also include “Force of Nature,”...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Insecure’ Star Yvonne Orji Sets Variety Special at HBO (EXCLUSIVE)

Yvonne Orji has set up a variety special at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively. The project is in the early stages so details are scarce, but sources say it would incorporate comedy elements beyond traditional stand up and would dive into the Nigerian-American experience. Orji will write and executive produce in addition to starring. Odenkirk Provissiero’s DC Wade will also executive produce along with and Art & Industry’s Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman, who all previously worked with Orji on her HBO stand up special “Momma, I Made It!” News of the special comes as the hit HBO comedy series “Insecure” is preparing...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Participant Honored with American Cinematheque’s Inaugural Power of Cinema Award

The American Cinematheque will be honoring Participant with its inaugural Power of Cinema Award. Led by CEO David Linde, Participant is celebrating 17 years since its founding, and has a body of work that speaks for itself, from the Oscar-winning productions of “Spotlight” and “An Inconvenient Truth,” to say nothing of the 100-plus projects that have marked the company with supreme class and distinction. Each year, the company averages up to six narrative features films, five documentaries, three episodic television series and more than 30 hours of digital short-form programming. “When Jeff Skoll founded Participant, it was with the goal of...
MOVIES
E! News

Natalie Morales Bids Final Farewell to Today With Moving Message

Watch: Natalie Morales Joins "The Talk" After "Today" Show Departure. Natalie Morales is saying goodbye. After more than two decades at NBC, the longtime Today West Coast correspondent marked her last day at the network on Friday, Nov. 19. Before signing off, Morales looked back at her time with the new organization in a letter read to Today viewers.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sesame Workshop#Sesame Street#Asian American#Korean American#The Associated Press#Anti Asian
tucson.com

TV Best Bets for November 19

Michael Foster (Colin Lawrence) is a firefighter and devoted single father to 8-year-old Lily (Bianca Lawrence), an aspiring ballerina. After a video of Michael and Lily doing an adorable ballet routine goes viral, Michael becomes the most eligible bachelor, as women everywhere want to date this adorable dad. However, the only woman Michael has eyes for is Lily’s ballet teacher, Olivia (AnnaLynne McCord). Will Michael be able to dance his way into Olivia’s heart?
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Squid Game’ Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Looks Back on Developing the Series

Writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk first came up with the idea for Netflix’s limited series Squid Game in 2008, but it would take him 10 years to see it come to fruition. Thirteen years ago, the South Korean filmmaker was told his script (at the time feature-length) was too unrealistic and violent to be commercially viable. Putting all his efforts into his script left him broke, so he had to lay it to rest to focus on other projects. But in 2018, he picked up the story for the first time in a decade and reconfigured the feature into a series after seeing...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Samantha Boscarino, Griffin Johnson to Star in ‘Diamond in the Rough’ Movie From Creator Plus (EXCLUSIVE)

Creator Plus, a movie studio and distribution startup centered on digital influencers, has greenlit its second feature-length film: Country-club comedy “Diamond in the Rough,” starring Samantha Boscarino (Disney’s “Good Luck Charlie”) and TikTok star and entrepreneur Griffin Johnson (MTV’s “Ridiculousness”). Production is slated to begin this week in Los Angeles. Creator Plus expects to release the movie on its digital sell-through platform in the spring of 2022. The film joins the startup’s first film project, “Jane,” starring Madelaine Petsch (“Riverdale”), who is also producing, singer-songwriter Chlöe Bailey (part of sister duo Chloe x Halle), Melissa Leo (“The Fighter”), Ian Owens and model...
MOVIES
Variety

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Out of AMA ‘Butter’ Performance With BTS

Megan Thee Stallion’s debut performance of “Butter” alongside BTS is no longer happening at the American Music Awards on Sunday. The rapper said she was forced to drop out due to “an unexpected personal matter.” Megan made the announcement through her Twitter on Saturday to explain to fans why she could no longer attend the AMAs at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony was set to feature the first live performance of the remix version of “Butter” with BTS. Megan’s “Butter” remix with the K-pop group dropped over the summer after a legal battle with her record label 1501...
MUSIC
WOKV

Art LaFleur, ‘The Sandlot,’ ‘Field of Dreams’ actor, dies at 78

Art LaFleur, a prolific character actor best known for his roles in 1993′s “The Sandlot” and 1989′s “Field of Dreams,” has died, according to his wife, Shelley LaFleur. He was 78 years old. Shelley LaFleur said in Facebook post Thursday that her husband died following a 10-year battle with “A-typical...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jennifer Lawrence Fangirled Over Ariana Grande on ‘Don’t Look Up’: ‘I Went Full Radio Contest Winner’

Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up,” the last shoe to drop this awards season, was unspooled before a crowd of BAFTA voters at the Harmony Gold Theatre on Wednesday night. In attendance for a Q&A with the Oscar-winning stars Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”) and Meryl Streep (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady”), along with director, writer and producer Adam McKay (“The Big Short”), the screening was introduced to the attending members by Matthew Wiseman, BAFTA Los Angeles CEO, and moderated by John Horn of the Los Angeles Times. McKay spoke about working with Oscar-nominated composer...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Netflix Debuts ‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays’ Season 4 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix unveiled a new trailer for “The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” Season 4, which will premiere Dec. 3. The trailer features the returning bakers tackling the various holiday baking challenges presented before them. “The showstopper challenge, they’ve got to make a festive feast illusion cake,” says judge Paul Hollywood. The trailer showcases clips of cakes fashioned to look like turkey, bread and more. Hollywood, Prue Leith, Matt Lucas and Tom Allen return to the tent this holiday season. Letty Kavanagh, Richard McKerrow and Kieran Smith executive produce, and Love Productions produces. Watch the trailer below. Also in today’s TV news roundup: DATES HBO Max...
TV & VIDEOS
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
39K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy