This Week's Women's Top 25 Fared

ESPN
 6 days ago

1. South Carolina (2-0) beat No. 5 NC State 66-57; beat South Dakota 72-41. 2. UConn (1-0) beat Arkansas 95-80. 3. Stanford (1-1) beat Morgan St. 91-36; lost to No. 25 Texas 61-56. 4. Maryland (3-0) beat Longwood 97-67; beat Villanova 88-67. beat James Madison 81-45. 5. NC State...

www.espn.com

Tide 100.9 FM

Sorry Not Sorry, Georgia, It’s All Over Now

Just when the Georgia Bulldogs thought its program was in prime position to win its first national championship since 1980, a hip-hop megastar that carries the superstitious sports world in the palm of his hand crushed all remaining hope. For those out of the loop, Drake has the cosmic ability...
SPORTS
Philly College Sports

Philly Collegiate Women’s Soccer Weekly Review

Saint Joseph’s Falls in A10 Tournament Semifinal, Penn Concludes the Season With a 1 – 0 Loss to #14 Princeton. The Saint Joseph’s Hawks moved to the conference tournament semifinal round in Dayton. The magical ride for the Hawks ended with a 2 – 0 defeat to UMass in Dayton. It took Saint Joe’s ten games to finally get a victory. But how the season ended; qualifying for the tournament as the #8 seed, and two wins in a week over regular season champion VCU on the road, the second in the quarterfinal game. The tournament moved to Dayton, the highest remaining seed. Saint Joseph’s lost 2 – 0 to UMass on goals by Ashley Leonard and Lauren Bonavita. The Hawks got 3 shots on goal by Aleksa Peev and 2 from Kayla Flanders, but none crossed the goal line. The goal by Leonard ended a goalless streak of 216:12 for goal keeper Katie Cappelletti. The University of Pennsylvania Quakers ended the season losing 1 – 0 to #14 Princeton. It was the first loss at Rhodes Field for Penn who finished in fifth place in the Ivy League.
SOCCER
purduesports.com

Women's Tennis Tops FGCU in Hidden Dual

BONITA BAY, Fla. – The Purdue women's tennis team squared off with host FGCU on Saturday at the FGCU Collegiate Open at the Bonita Bay Club. The Boilermakers played a slate of singles and doubles matches in a hidden dual format, winning the content had it been an actual dual.
TENNIS
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 for Week 13

College football's Week 13 AP Top 25 rankings will feature major changes inside Sunday's top 10 following a massive result in the Big Ten. Fifth-ranked Ohio State obliterated Michigan State, 56-7, a statement victory heading into a division-deciding showdown with Michigan next week. Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw six touchdown passes to move out front in the Heisman Trophy race.
MICHIGAN STATE
intermatwrestle.com

Women's Collegiate Wrestling - Week One Recap

It was a great first weekend of competition for NCAA teams in the Collegiate Women's Wrestling world. We saw workman-like performances from several returning All-Americans and National Champions, as well as numerous eye-opening displays from freshmen who proved they could compete with the top dogs right away. Let's take a look at notable performances from the two big events that occurred over the weekend.
COMBAT SPORTS
kzoo.edu

Trimble Named SAAC Women's Hornet of the Week

Mary Trimble was named SAAC (Student-Athlete Advisory Committee) Women's Hornet of the Week on Tuesday. This is her second Hornet of the Week honor this season. Mary was the highest point scorer on the women's swimming and diving team at the Kalamazoo Quad Meet this past weekend. She finished fourth...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Day

Top 25 women's basketball roundup

No. 1 South Carolina 66, No. 5 North Carolina State 57. The top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks sure looked ready for their marquee season-opening matchup of Final Four contenders. They got off to a quick start, played with composure to protect the lead and never let fifth-ranked North Carolina State look comfortable.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bleacher Report

LA Marathon 2021 Results: Men's and Women's Top Finishers

Two years after finishing second, John Korir bounced back to win the 2021 Los Angeles Marathon with a time of two hours, 12 minutes and 48 seconds. Natasha Cockram was the top women's finisher in Los Angeles on Sunday, crossing the finish line in two hours, 33 minutes and 17 seconds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hailstate.com

Women's Tennis Signs Top Canadian Talent

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women's tennis continues building towards the future and did so Monday by signing one of Canada's best and brightest prospects. Dharani Niroshan inked her national letter of intent with the Bulldogs for the class of 2022 and will arrive on campus next fall. "Dharani is one...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Bemidji Pioneer

WOMEN'S HOCKEY: Hogenson named WCHA top goalie for second straight week

BLOOMINGTON -- Hannah Hogenson is accumulating accolades very quickly. The Bemidji State women’s hockey sophomore earned her second straight goaltender of the week nod from the WCHA after stopping a career-high 56 shots to earn her first career shutout and a 0-0 tie for the Beavers in Madison, Wis., against the No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers.
BEMIDJI, MN
dyc.edu

Women's Soccer Tops Bluefield State

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Four goals from four different scorers lifted the D’Youville women’s soccer team past Bluefield State, 4-1, on Saturday at the USCAA Championship. D’Youville (6-9-2) will finish second in their pool at the Championship with a 1-1 record in Virginia Beach as the 2021 season comes to a close. Maine Fort Kent won the pool with a pair of wins.
BUFFALO, NY
