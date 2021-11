The New York Rangers blew another third period lead, the fourth time this season, but they went to a shootout for the first time and won in seven rounds. It was a thrilling game for fans, but it was the kind of game that gives coaches ulcers. The Blueshirts came away with another two points and the only negatives were that gifted a Metropolitan Division rival a point and they might have lost Sammy Blais for a while with a knee injury. We’ll get to the Blais injury in a moment.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO