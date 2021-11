Paige Bueckers was being interviewed following a trials session for USA Basketball’s 2018 U-17 national team in Colorado Springs when Team USA coach Carla Berube stopped by. Bueckers was familiar with Berube’s success as a national champion at UConn but not of her winning ways at Oxford High, where she led the Pirates to back-to-back Massachusetts state titles as a junior and senior and compiled a 73-1 record in her last three seasons. Two months earlier, Bueckers and Hopkins High had lost a third consecutive Minnesota Class 4A state final.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 12 DAYS AGO