ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Nations

AP Top Stories November 14 P

Salamanca Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the top stories for Sunday, November 14th: Nations compromise on coal to strike...

www.salamancapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salamanca Press

Spain volcano continues to erupt

Strong lava flows continued to roll down the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/eb337ea2670143ae959acbb764dbaa90.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salamanca Press

Colourful aerobatics as Dubai Air Show nears end

One day before the end of UAE's Dubai Air Show, spectators gathered to watch aerobatic stunts in the sky by Emirati and international teams. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/abd76b8c4c2b4c3b828913b2072e91cf.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Austria#Italian Coast Guard#The U S Subscribe#Ap Archive
techstartups.com

Elon Musk terrifying warning even as Russia tested a new weapon that blew up a satellite and left a cloud of debris in orbit

Earlier this week, the Russian military tested an anti-satellite weapon that left a cloud of debris in orbit. The test was conducted some 500 kilometers (310 miles) above the Earth. Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) were told to seek shelter in their docked spacecraft in case of a catastrophic collision. The missile blew up a Soviet “Tselina-D class” satellite that had been orbiting the Earth since 1982.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Aviation Week

Russia Destroys Satellite, Sparking International Outrage

About 6 hr. before SpaceX was to launch a new crew to the International Space Station for NASA in early November, Russia conducted a 6-min. maneuvering burn of the station’s core stage, ordered after data showed a potential conjunction with a piece of debris from a 2007 Chinese anti-satellite test...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

US is asked to join search for British F-35 stealth fighter that crashed in the Mediterranean in race to stop Russia from recovering secret American tech

The US has been asked to help locate and salvage a crashed British fighter jet, in order to prevent the top-secret American technology from falling into Russian hands. The Royal Air Force F-35B Lightning II, one of 24 such aircraft that America has delivered to the UK, crashed in the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday after the RAF pilot safely ejected.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salamanca Press

US: Russia weapons test 'dangerous, irresponsible'

A Russian weapons test created more than 1,500 pieces of space junk now threatening the seven astronauts aboard the International Space Station, according to U.S. officials. The State Department called the strike reckless and irresponsible Monday. (Nov. 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
MILITARY
Salamanca Press

Prince Charles, Camilla visit Jordan, meet King

Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla visit Jordan as part of the first royal tour since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d8174dde134f40a2b090763815690f7d.
WORLD
Salamanca Press

Biden, Xi meet as US-China chasm widens

President Joe Biden opens a virtual meeting with China’s Xi Jinping saying his goal was to ensure competition “does not veer into conflict.” The two leaders are meeting by video amid mounting tensions in the U.S.-China relationship. (Nov. 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
U.S. POLITICS
Salamanca Press

New Delhi pollution forces indefinite school closure

New Delhi schools were closed indefinitely and some coal-based power plants shut down. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/2fd2b9b852d5411db04b8b745d20dd08.
EDUCATION
Salamanca Press

AP reporter: Self-defense core of Rittenhouse case

An Associated Press reporter who has been attending the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial says self-defense is the "fundamental question of this case" (Nov. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/078a82e14a014dd7bffd099af5894176.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheConversationAU

Why the Victorian protests should concern us all

Over the weekend, tens of thousands of people gathered in Melbourne to protest vaccine mandates and the Victorian government’s proposed pandemic bill. While the latest protests were relatively peaceful, they have followed a week of similar gatherings whose language and symbolism were at times violent. The protesters are a mix of groups, but the movement is riddled with far-right and alt-right extremists who, with their growing reach through social media and in the context of developments in the United States and Europe, pose one of the more significant challenges to Australian democracy in recent memory. ...
PROTESTS
WOKV

Officials: Sudan's military agrees to reinstate ousted PM

CAIRO — (AP) — A deal was reached between Sudan's military and civilian leaders to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who was deposed in a coup last month, military and government officials said Sunday. They also said that government officials and politicians arrested since the Oct. 25 coup will be...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy