UW-EC professors honored for academic, advocacy work

Two UW-Eau Claire professors have received awards for their work in academia and advocacy, the university announced.

The UW System has chosen Dr. Winnifred Bryant, department chair and professor of biology, to be UW-Eau Claire’s recipient of the 2021 Outstanding Women of Color in Education Award, the university announced Thursday.

The award is given each year to faculty, staff, students or community members to honor work on equity and inclusion for people of color within the UW System and communities across Wisconsin, the university said in a news release.

Bryant’s research focuses on environmental estrogens and the role they may play in the progression of breast and uterine cancer, UW-Eau Claire said. Bryant wrote the textbook “Human Sexual Biology,” which is used for UW-Eau Claire courses. She has also been a research mentor to many students of color through a diversity mentoring program, and leads a London travel seminar course during Winterim, the university said.

Bryant said she’s flattered and honored to be awarded the honor: “Definitely a reminder that how you live, how you are and how you work influences others.”

Nomination documents from UW-Eau Claire said that Bryant has “made substantial contributions to our campus, scholarship in her field, and the students she teaches and mentors ... Colleagues have tremendous respect for Dr. Bryant and seek her out for advice and counsel.”

Fourteen people won the award this year, the 26th anniversary of the award. More than 400 women of color in total have received the award for their work.

The UW System has also awarded Dr. Josh Brown, professor of German and linguistics and an affiliate faculty member in women’s, gender and sexuality studies at UW-EC, with a 2021 Dr. P.B. Poorman Award for Outstanding Achievement on Behalf of LGBTQ+ People.

Brown co-funds a first-year, first-generation LGBTQ+ scholarship at the university; he is a former member of the Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies Liaison Committee, co-organizing an annual recognition program for UW-Eau Claire and the Eau Claire community.

Brown has also served on the university’s LGBTQ Advisory Board and cooperated with the Gender & Sexuality Resource Center through several of its programs, including Q’Nect, which brought together faculty, staff and first-year LGBTQ+ students, the university said in an announcement.

Brown is trained as a linguistic anthropologist and is interested in the interaction of language and culture. He has published on music and sexuality, as well as gender in Amish society, the university said.

The yearly award is given to one person on each UW System campus who has “helped to create a safer and more inclusive climate for LGBTQ+ people,” UW-Eau Claire said in an announcement. The award celebrates the memory and legacy of Paula B. Poorman, a faculty member at UW-Whitewater who worked to improve the lives of people in the LGBTQ+ community, the university said.

Brown, in his 11th year at the university, said he was “surrounded often by fear and shame at college as a closeted, first-generation undergraduate student.”

“So, my goal as an educator is to celebrate who my students are and make them all feel welcome in my classroom,” Brown said in UW-Eau Claire’s announcement. “Receiving this award makes me reflect on the work that I’ve done toward that goal, and serves as a reminder of the work that I want to keep doing.”

Sixty LGBTQ+ people and allies have received the award since it was established in 2008, the university said.

Both Bryant and Brown were honored in Madison on Nov. 4 during a ceremony hosted by Dr. Warren Anderson, UW System senior equity, diversity and inclusion officer.