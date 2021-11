The featured guest on the latest episode of WeFishASA, the best darned fishing show on the radio or internet in the entire U.S.A., is Bassmaster Elite angler Mark Menendez. Menendez previews the Yamaha Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship presented by Skeeter, which runs Nov. 12-14 out of Port Aransas, Texas. Menendez does the interview while pre-fishing the event from the back of his partner, Ricky Bort’s boat. Bort even catches two redfish while Mark Menendez talks with WeFishASA host, Steve Sarley.

HOBBIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO