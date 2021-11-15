ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oilers' Yamamoto scores in last minute in 5-4 win over Blues

By DAVID SOLOMON - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 6 days ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kailer Yamamoto scored in the final minute...

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Blues 4

ST. LOUIS, MO - Make it a night in Missouri. Connor McDavid became the sixth-fastest skater to 600 career points with a goal and assist - doing so in 421 games - Kailer Yamamoto netted the game-winning marker with 27.8 seconds left in regulation and Mikko Koskinen produced his Save of the Year submission in the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 win over the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center.
Player grades: Kailer Yamamoto fires the last shot as Oilers top Blues in barnburner

Edmonton Oilers’ topsy-turvy road trip took another turn on Sunday night, this one for the better. In a wild back-and-forth battle with St. Louis Blues, the Oilers blew a 2-goal lead in the third period but came out on top when Kailer Yamamoto scored to break a 4-4 tie with just 28 seconds left in regulation time.
Recap: Ducks Complete Perfect Homestand With 4-1 Win Over Blues

The Ducks completed a perfect four-game homestand tonight (4-0-0), knocking off the St. Louis Blues by a 4-1 score at Honda Center. Anaheim has earned earned standings points in six straight games (4-0-2) and seven of its last eight contests overall (4-1-3). NHL GAMECENTER | PHOTO GALLERY. "The greatest thing...
Kailer Yamamoto
Leon Draisaitl
Connor Mcdavid
Recap: Red Wings Hold on for 4-2 Win Over Oilers

The Detroit Red Wings handed the Edmonton Oilers their second loss of the regular season, clinging on to a 4-2 win nd moving to 7-5-2 on the season. The Red Wings game out of the gates hot. They had solid amounts of offensive zone time, as all of the lines started generating consistent chances.
Namestnikov scores 2, lifts Red Wings to 4-2 win over Oilers

DETROIT (AP) — Vladislav Namestnikov scored in each of the first two periods to help the Detroit Red Wings take a three-goal lead as they beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2. The Oilers had won nine of their first 10 games for the first time in franchise history. They went 0 for 2 on the power play after becoming the first team since Pittsburgh in 2007 to open a season with a power-play goal in 10 straight games. The Red Wings have won three straight and their rebuilding efforts finally seem to be paying off.
GDB 12.0 Wrap Up: Oilers resilient in 5-3 comeback win over the Bruins

HOW DO YOU LIKE THEM APPLES!? Final Score: 5-3 Oilers. I don’t know about you guys, but after the way Wednesday’s game went against the Red Wings, I was looking for the Oilers to show some sack by responding with a huge effort into Boston. I don’t even care that they’re playing the Bruins in this situation, I thought it was more important to actually show up and get to work from the moment the puck dropped rather than 30+ minutes into the game. Yet, despite the obvious need for a better start, the Oilers were sluggish again in the early going and it gave the Bruins the opportunities they needed to open the scoring. Thankfully, the boys were able to respond with a quick goal of their own to knot things up, but I’d highly suggest that they figure out a solution to these slow starts because it’s hard enough to win in this league at the best of times and I’d prefer that the Oilers stop shooting themselves in the foot. I don’t think that’s too much to ask, is it? The good news is that they got the response they needed to tie the game before the intermission and complete what ended up being a pretty solid road period.
Ovechkin scores 742nd in Capitals' 4-3 win over Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Alex Ovechkin got his 742nd career goal, Conor Sheary scored with 1:22 left and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 Friday night. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
NHL roundup: Oilers score late to defeat Blues

2021-11-15 07:25:39 GMT+00:00 - Kailer Yamamoto scored with 27.8 seconds left to play to lift the visiting Edmonton Oilers to a 5-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists for the Oilers, including the set-up on Yamamoto's game-winning goal from the slot. Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Ryan McLeod also scored for Edmonton.
Another late-game crusher for Blues in 5-4 loss to Oilers

For the second night in a row, the Blues wiped out a two-goal deficit, showing determination and resiliency. For the second night in a row, overtime seemed imminent. And yet, for the second night in a row, the Blues came away empty-handed. Without a point. This time it was a 5-4 loss to the Edmonton Oilers before a sellout crowd of 18,096 at Enterprise Center.
Photos: Blues defeated by Oilers 5-4 at home

The St. Louis Blues lost to the Edmonton Oilers with a score of 5-4 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. The Blues record falls to 8-4-2 for the season and the Oilers improve to 11-3-0. Photos by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com.
Edmonton Oilers
St. Louis Blues
3 Takeaways From Oilers’ Exciting 5-4 Win Over the Blues

In the fourth game of their five-game road trip, the Edmonton Oilers evened their record at 2-2 after a thrilling 5-4 win over the St. Louis Blues in a battle of Western Conference contenders at Enterprise Center on Sunday (Nov. 14). Edmonton got timely goals throughout the game, including the winner off of Kailer Yamamoto ‘s stick in the final minute. Leon Draisaitl had three points, and Connor McDavid had two, as the pair continue to rank first and second in the NHL scoring race.
Kaprizov gets goal, 3 assists in 7-2 romp for Wild vs. Stars

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Though the goals haven't come as frequently for Kirill Kaprizov thus far in his rookie-of-the-year follow-up, the multi-skilled left wing has still been a significant contributor for Minnesota. Temporarily moved down to the third line on Thursday night to help give the Wild offense a...
Whitecloud scores twice, Golden Knights top Red Wings 5-2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Zach Whitecloud scored two goals in his first game back after hand surgery and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas improved to 9-3-0 since Oct. 26, after opening the season 1-4-0 and continuously dealing with injuries to several...
Stamkos, Point lead Lightning past Flyers in shootout

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point each scored in the shootout and regulation to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Mathieu Joseph also scored in regulation for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning, who have won seven...
Boone scores 3 goals in Blue Jackets' 5-4 win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Boone Jenner had three goals, Yegor Chinakhov scored in the seventh round of a shootout and the Columbus Blue Jackets outlasted the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 on Thursday night. The Coyotes and Blue Jackets traded goals all night, including four in less than three minutes late in...
Saad's goals help Blues beat Sharks 4-1, end losing streak

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brandon Saad scored twice, Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the St. Louis Blues snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night. Husso was sharp while playing for the first time since Oct. 25. He was put...
