ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rangers emerge with win over Devils after 7 shootout rounds

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider scored the deciding goal in the seventh round...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From the Devils Impressive Win Over the Panthers

There was energy around the New Jersey Devils, even before they took the ice for the warmup on Tuesday night. As I exited the media room to walk towards the elevator, I turned to my right and saw a handful of Devils taking part in their pregame soccer tradition. Spirits were high as they swiftly moved the ball around. Echoes of shouting and laughter filled the corridor as I made my way to the press box.
NHL
Fox News

Gaudreau, Markstrom lead Flames to 6-0 win over Rangers

Johnny Gaudreau had two goals and an assist, Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves for his league-best fourth shutout of the season and the Calgary Flames extended their point streak to 10 games with a 6-0 win over the New York Rangers on Saturday night. Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and...
NHL
Reuters

Devils rally, knock off Sharks in shootout

Damon Severson scored the shootout winner to give the visiting New Jersey Devils a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. Ryan Graves and Janne Kuokkanen scored in regulation for the Devils, who ended a three-game California road trip on a positive and snapped a three-game losing skid. Goaltender Jonathan Bernier made 25 saves through overtime and two of three opponents in the shootout.
NHL
Birmingham Star

NHL roundup: Oilers pull out wild OT win over Rangers

Leon Draisaitl scored 3:27 into overtime after Connor McDavid produced the tying goal with 2:59 left in regulation as the Edmonton Oilers rallied from a three-goal deficit for a wild 6-5 victory over the visiting New York Rangers on Friday night. Edmonton won for the ninth time in 10 games...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Alexandar Georgiev
FanSided

Recap: Marchand scores twice in Bruins’ 5-2 win over Devils

After blowing a 3-2 lead in the third period two nights prior, the Boston Bruins bounced back with a 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. In the matinee action, all three members of the first line had two points as Brad Marchand scored twice, Patrice Bergeron had a goal and an assist and David Pastrnak collected two assists in the victory to move the Bruins to 7-5-0.
NHL
New York Post

Igor Shesterkin’s heroics lead Rangers to rebound win over Flames

NEW YORK — Igor Shesterkin made a season-high 42 saves and the New York Rangers held off Florida 4-3 on Monday night, handing the Panthers their first loss in regulation this season. Chris Kreider and Adam Fox each had a goal in the first period before K’Andre Miller and Ryan...
NHL
Boston Herald

Bruins bounce back with 5-2 win over Devils

If the Bruins were looking for a do-over after Thursday’s third-period implosion against the Edmonton Oilers, the exact same situation presented itself Saturday against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. This time, they did not boot it away. Heading into the third period with a one-goal lead just...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Devils#After 7#Ap#The New York Rangers#The New Jersey Devils
Newsday

Chris Kreider's shootout goal gives Rangers their third straight win

Alexandar Georgiev said Sunday night that, yes, it was huge for him mentally to find a way to get the win in a rare start — especially the way it all played out, in a game that made it all the way to a shootout. "A little bit, yeah,’’ Georgiev...
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Goodrow and Blais Winning Over Fans

The New York Rangers made a lot of moves during the offseason to add grit to their lineup. They traded fan-favorite Pavel Buchnevich to the St. Louis Blues for Sammy Blais and a second-round pick, and signed free agent Barclay Goodrow to a six-year, $21.85 million contract. Though neither player has ever scored more than eight goals or had more than 26 points in a season, both have made a good first impression with the team.
NHL
New York Post

Devils’ offense explodes in blowout win over Panthers

NEWARK, N.J. — Mackenzie Blackwood made 34 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Panthers 7-3 Tuesday night, handing Florida a second-straight regulation loss after it went 11 games without one. Andreas Johnsson scored twice and defenseman P.K. Subban had the go-ahead goal as the Devils had their biggest...
The Hockey Writers

Rangers-Devils Rivalry Waiting to Be Renewed

The New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers will play one another on Nov. 14 at Madison Square Garden in the first meeting this season between the Metropolitan Division rivals. The meetings between the two teams generate anticipation among the fan bases as the organizations play a short distance from one another and both are a part of the New York media market. In addition to the short distance between the two arenas, Madison Square Garden and Prudential Center, the organizations have had classic games that have intensified the competition between them. Let’s take a look at some moments over the years that have escalated the on-ice conflict between the Devils and Rangers.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Rangers survive Igor Shesterkin scare in win over Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The sigh of relief that could be heard all the way from this mid-American outpost to the environs of New York was not so much in response to the Rangers’ 5-3 victory over the Blue Jackets on Saturday night, but to the clean bill of health Igor Shesterkin received after being forced from the game with 6:45 remaining when run over in the crease by Alexandre Texier.
NHL
chatsports.com

Igor Shesterkin leaves with injury in Rangers' win over Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Rangers have been dutiful in recent days, talking about how they appreciated their pretty record, but how they didn’t really deserve it, and how grateful they are to goaltender Igor Shesterkin for being the main reason they had a winning record in the first place. And...
NHL
FanSided

Rangers solid in 5-3 win over Columbus

The New York Rangers played a compete hockey game and beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 in a win that showed that the rest and practice this week did the team some good. They overcame a sloppy start to pour in three goals in just over a minute in the second period. There were some anxious moments in the third period when Igor Shesterkin had to leave for the concussion protocol, but this was a game that the Rangers didn’t need their goalie to stand on his head to win.
NHL
editorials24.com

Kreider’s first career shootout goal lifts Rangers by Devils

There was no multi-goal lead for the Rangers to blow at the start of the third period, just a 2-2 tie to break. Though Kaapo Kakko, who entered the game without a single point on the season, broke through for his first goal of the season relatively early in the final frame, the Rangers found themselves forced into overtime, once again, when the Devils’ Pavel Zacha tied the game for a third time.
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Rangers move into first place after 3-2 win over Canadiens

The New York Rangers hosted the Montreal Canadiens at the Garden and found out that a wounded team is a dangerous one. Rookie netminder Cayden Primeau was up to the task, but in the end the Rangers did just enough to get the 3-2 victory. Recap: Rangers 3 vs Canadiens...
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Devils Listless in Late-Game after Blackwood is Elbowed in Head, Lose in Shootout 4-3

The New Jersey Devils were rather poor on the puck early, giving the puck away to Julien Gauthier right in front of Mackenzie Blackwood about four and a half minutes in. Gauthier went to the left of Blackwood, but Blackwood stayed on him and made the save. Alexis Lafreniere then got the puck behind the net, and set Gauthier up for a one-timer that was saved. Blackwood was tested several times in the early stages of the game - each time making the stop.
NHL
New York Post

Rangers’ Sammy Blais exits versus Devils after PK Subban’s questionable hit

Sammy Blais exited the Rangers’ 4-3 shootout win over the Devils relatively early in the third period after Devils defenseman PK Subban made awkward contact with the Rangers winger in the corner of New Jersey’s zone. Without putting weight on his right leg and in obvious pain, Blais was assisted...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy