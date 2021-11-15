Rangers emerge with win over Devils after 7 shootout rounds

There was energy around the New Jersey Devils, even before they took the ice for the warmup on Tuesday night. As I exited the media room to walk towards the elevator, I turned to my right and saw a handful of Devils taking part in their pregame soccer tradition. Spirits were high as they swiftly moved the ball around. Echoes of shouting and laughter filled the corridor as I made my way to the press box.
Johnny Gaudreau had two goals and an assist, Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves for his league-best fourth shutout of the season and the Calgary Flames extended their point streak to 10 games with a 6-0 win over the New York Rangers on Saturday night. Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and...
Damon Severson scored the shootout winner to give the visiting New Jersey Devils a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. Ryan Graves and Janne Kuokkanen scored in regulation for the Devils, who ended a three-game California road trip on a positive and snapped a three-game losing skid. Goaltender Jonathan Bernier made 25 saves through overtime and two of three opponents in the shootout.
Leon Draisaitl scored 3:27 into overtime after Connor McDavid produced the tying goal with 2:59 left in regulation as the Edmonton Oilers rallied from a three-goal deficit for a wild 6-5 victory over the visiting New York Rangers on Friday night. Edmonton won for the ninth time in 10 games...
After blowing a 3-2 lead in the third period two nights prior, the Boston Bruins bounced back with a 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. In the matinee action, all three members of the first line had two points as Brad Marchand scored twice, Patrice Bergeron had a goal and an assist and David Pastrnak collected two assists in the victory to move the Bruins to 7-5-0.
NEW YORK — Igor Shesterkin made a season-high 42 saves and the New York Rangers held off Florida 4-3 on Monday night, handing the Panthers their first loss in regulation this season. Chris Kreider and Adam Fox each had a goal in the first period before K’Andre Miller and Ryan...
SAN JOSE -- Janne Kuokkanen scored the tying goal late in the third period to help the New Jersey Devils to a 3-2 shootout win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday. Kuokkanen tied it 2-2 with 2:56 left, giving the Devils a late tying goal for...
If the Bruins were looking for a do-over after Thursday’s third-period implosion against the Edmonton Oilers, the exact same situation presented itself Saturday against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. This time, they did not boot it away. Heading into the third period with a one-goal lead just...
Alexandar Georgiev said Sunday night that, yes, it was huge for him mentally to find a way to get the win in a rare start — especially the way it all played out, in a game that made it all the way to a shootout. "A little bit, yeah,’’ Georgiev...
The New York Rangers made a lot of moves during the offseason to add grit to their lineup. They traded fan-favorite Pavel Buchnevich to the St. Louis Blues for Sammy Blais and a second-round pick, and signed free agent Barclay Goodrow to a six-year, $21.85 million contract. Though neither player has ever scored more than eight goals or had more than 26 points in a season, both have made a good first impression with the team.
NEWARK, N.J. — Mackenzie Blackwood made 34 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Panthers 7-3 Tuesday night, handing Florida a second-straight regulation loss after it went 11 games without one. Andreas Johnsson scored twice and defenseman P.K. Subban had the go-ahead goal as the Devils had their biggest...
The New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers will play one another on Nov. 14 at Madison Square Garden in the first meeting this season between the Metropolitan Division rivals. The meetings between the two teams generate anticipation among the fan bases as the organizations play a short distance from one another and both are a part of the New York media market. In addition to the short distance between the two arenas, Madison Square Garden and Prudential Center, the organizations have had classic games that have intensified the competition between them. Let’s take a look at some moments over the years that have escalated the on-ice conflict between the Devils and Rangers.
Chris Kreider scored the game-winning goal in the seventh round to cap an action-packed shootout as the New York Rangers survived blowing a late lead before recording a 4-3 victory over the visiting New Jersey Devils on Sunday night. Kreider scored New York’s fourth goal of the shootout when he...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The sigh of relief that could be heard all the way from this mid-American outpost to the environs of New York was not so much in response to the Rangers’ 5-3 victory over the Blue Jackets on Saturday night, but to the clean bill of health Igor Shesterkin received after being forced from the game with 6:45 remaining when run over in the crease by Alexandre Texier.
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Rangers have been dutiful in recent days, talking about how they appreciated their pretty record, but how they didn’t really deserve it, and how grateful they are to goaltender Igor Shesterkin for being the main reason they had a winning record in the first place. And...
The New York Rangers played a compete hockey game and beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 in a win that showed that the rest and practice this week did the team some good. They overcame a sloppy start to pour in three goals in just over a minute in the second period. There were some anxious moments in the third period when Igor Shesterkin had to leave for the concussion protocol, but this was a game that the Rangers didn’t need their goalie to stand on his head to win.
There was no multi-goal lead for the Rangers to blow at the start of the third period, just a 2-2 tie to break. Though Kaapo Kakko, who entered the game without a single point on the season, broke through for his first goal of the season relatively early in the final frame, the Rangers found themselves forced into overtime, once again, when the Devils’ Pavel Zacha tied the game for a third time.
The New York Rangers hosted the Montreal Canadiens at the Garden and found out that a wounded team is a dangerous one. Rookie netminder Cayden Primeau was up to the task, but in the end the Rangers did just enough to get the 3-2 victory. Recap: Rangers 3 vs Canadiens...
The New Jersey Devils were rather poor on the puck early, giving the puck away to Julien Gauthier right in front of Mackenzie Blackwood about four and a half minutes in. Gauthier went to the left of Blackwood, but Blackwood stayed on him and made the save. Alexis Lafreniere then got the puck behind the net, and set Gauthier up for a one-timer that was saved. Blackwood was tested several times in the early stages of the game - each time making the stop.
Sammy Blais exited the Rangers’ 4-3 shootout win over the Devils relatively early in the third period after Devils defenseman PK Subban made awkward contact with the Rangers winger in the corner of New Jersey’s zone. Without putting weight on his right leg and in obvious pain, Blais was assisted...
