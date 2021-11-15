ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Data breach at Chicago-area Costco locations

By WTVO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PnSme_0cwkdqd600

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A big-box retailer alerted customers about possible data breaches in Illinois.

Costco said it sent a letter earlier this month to customers who could have been impacted by illegal card skimmer activity in four of its Chicago-area warehouses. The warning came after Costco customers questioned unauthorized charges on Reddit and Twitter.

Five card-skimming devices were found during routine pin pad inspections in August. The company said it removed the skimmers, notified law enforcement and is having the devices analyzed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 7

lycan
5d ago

There should be lawsuits when this happens,too many people get hacked into -we trust these places with our most sensitive info-people start winning lawsuits these place would have the best security not long after they just don’t want to pay for it but it’s available

Reply
5
Frank58
5d ago

what a worthless article... why not mention the stores involved

Reply(1)
13
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

So long, long lines at Illinois Driver Services Facilities

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Long waits could soon come to an end at some Illinois Driver Services Facilities. Secretary of State Jesse White is expanding a program that offers appointments for licenses and State ID’s, he announced Wednesday. Many locations have experienced long lines caused by the pandemic. Rockford’s Driver’s Facility on E. State Street […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
987K+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy