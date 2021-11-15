Data breach at Chicago-area Costco locations

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A big-box retailer alerted customers about possible data breaches in Illinois.

Costco said it sent a letter earlier this month to customers who could have been impacted by illegal card skimmer activity in four of its Chicago-area warehouses. The warning came after Costco customers questioned unauthorized charges on Reddit and Twitter.

Five card-skimming devices were found during routine pin pad inspections in August. The company said it removed the skimmers, notified law enforcement and is having the devices analyzed.

