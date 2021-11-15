Wilson can't spark Seahawks in his return from finger injury

Russell Wilson recovered a lot more quickly than many expected from his gruesome finger injury, and the Seattle Seahawks star says he was able to beat the timeline with a rehab schedule that seems almost impossible. Many people think the quarterback is exaggerating a bit. Wilson told Bob Condotta of...
SEATTLE — Nothing can keep Russell Wilson away from the game he loves—not even a gnarly injury to his throwing hand. Following a bye week for the 3-5 Seattle Seahawks, the star quarterback has been medically cleared to play by the doctor who performed his surgery. That means the Seahawks will have their star player back on the field for a Week 10 visit to the Green Bay Packers.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been cleared to play. Wilson was cleared by Dr. Steve Shin, who performed the surgery on the QB's right middle finger. "I am absolutely amazed at his progress, so much so that I can now confidently clear him for full return to play without reservation," Shin said of Wilson in a statement.
Sunday's Packers vs. Seahawks game at Lambeau Field could feature the return of two superstar quarterbacks. Green Bay hopes Aaron Rodgers will be cleared from the positive COVID-19 diagnosis that ruled him out of this weekend's game against the Seahawks. Russell Wilson has been cleared to return from his fractured finger.
Wilson has been gunning for a Week 10 return, but it all hinged on the healing process. Fortunately, there were no hiccups as Dr. Steve Shin removed the pin from his fractured middle finger. The surgery forced Wilson to miss three games between Weeks 6 and 8, before the team’s...
The Seahawks made Russell Wilson‘s return to practice official Monday, announcing they have designated him to return from injured reserve. The Seahawks also will see the returns of receiver Dee Eskridge (concussion) and cornerback Nigel Warrior (leg) to practice this week. It opens the 21-day window for the Seahawks to activate the players back to the active roster.
RENTON — Mr. Unlimited may be able to live up to that self-given nickname Sunday when the Seahawks play the Packers in Green Bay. Five weeks after he suffered a dislocation and ruptured tendon in his right middle finger, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson took the podium at the VMAC on Thursday and pronounced himself as almost fully recovered.
The Seattle Seahawks officially activated quarterback Russell Wilson from injured reserve Friday, confirming his availability for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers. The move was expected after Wilson was medically cleared Monday to return. The eight-time Pro Bowler, who hasn't played since Week 5 due to a ruptured tendon in the middle finger of his throwing hand, said Thursday that he's "really close" to being 100%.
Nov. 15—I think we can all agree that Russell Wilson has been absent for four games now. Well, four and a half if you count his third-quarter departure against the Rams last month. That "performance" that took place Sunday in Seattle's 17-0 loss to Green Bay was just a ghost wearing a No. 3 jersey.
Aaron Rodgers was uneven in his return from COVID-19 but did more than enough to support a standout Green Bay Packers defense in a 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. A.J. Dillon rushed for two fourth-quarter touchdowns for the Packers, who handed the Seahawks their first shutout loss in a decade.
When coaches start preparing for a game, they typically look back at the last four games to get the flavor of what the upcoming opponent has been doing schematically. It’s a different process this week for Joe Barry and the rest of the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coaches. Seattle quarterback...
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Russell Wilson's valiant effort to return ahead of schedule from a finger injury gave the Seattle Seahawks a built-in explanation for what happened against Green Bay. At least to some observers, the surgically repaired middle finger on Wilson's right hand explained his terrible game throwing the...
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson did not attribute his struggles on Sunday against the Packers to the lingering effects of his hand injury. "My finger felt fine," Wilson said. "The problem with tonight was I had two bad plays. That's what it really was." The two plays Wilson was alluding to...
The Seahawks returned to practice today to prepare for their huge Sunday matchup with the Cardinals. Starting quarterback Russell Wilson returned to the lineup last week but struggled – he is on the injury report but listed as a full participant. Four players were listed as limited and seven did not participate.
Nov. 18—RENTON — Same set up. Different results. That's Russell Wilson's plan for the Seahawks' basically must-win game Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. The quarterback who missed three games following surgery on the middle finger of his throwing hand said Thursday he again doesn't expect to wear...
Comments / 0