Wilson can't spark Seahawks in his return from finger injury

SEATTLE — Nothing can keep Russell Wilson away from the game he loves—not even a gnarly injury to his throwing hand. Following a bye week for the 3-5 Seattle Seahawks, the star quarterback has been medically cleared to play by the doctor who performed his surgery. That means the Seahawks will have their star player back on the field for a Week 10 visit to the Green Bay Packers.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO