ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Nicholas Conservatory lights up blue for World Diabetes Day

By WTVO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rLBSA_0cwkdo6s00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford landmark was lit up blue Sunday night for World Diabetes Day, in honor of those living with the daily struggle.

Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens, 1354 N 2nd St, was illuminated blue to honor the more than 463 million diabetics across the globe. The disease impacts patients’ ability to make or use insulin in their body.

Many diabetics must track their blood sugar, and inject synthetic insulin on a daily basis.

According to the American Diabetes Association, nearly 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed every year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Thanksgiving dinner for free?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some stateline residents will be able to whip up a Thanksgiving meal for free. Molina HealthCare and the Kendel Sherman Foundation partnered up to give away 500 bags filled with Thanksgiving dinner essentials. It is an annual giveaway. Residents had to just drive up to the YMCA to get their bag […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford veterans show off their art

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local veterans got to show off their creations to the community. Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum, 211 N Main St, was filled with artists, crafters and other small businesses Saturday, all with a similar background; run by veterans. One veteran uses food to help push other veterans to do what they […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Coping with trauma during the holidays

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The holidays are typically a time for joy and celebration with loved ones, but for some survivors of violent crime, this time of year could become not-so-happy times. Therasa Yehling, Manager at OSF HealthCare’s Strive Trauma Recovery Center, said holidays can cause triggers for some, with side effects including anxiety, depression […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Rockford, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Diabetes Day#Lights Up#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford SBDC to hold business loan seminar

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Rockford Chamber is holding a virtual classroom session teaching “How to prepare for a business loan.” on Thursday. The Illinois SBDC says the webinar provides “helpful tips on how to prepare to apply for a commercial loan, documents required, and more.” Eric Magnunson, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

So long, long lines at Illinois Driver Services Facilities

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Long waits could soon come to an end at some Illinois Driver Services Facilities. Secretary of State Jesse White is expanding a program that offers appointments for licenses and State ID’s, he announced Wednesday. Many locations have experienced long lines caused by the pandemic. Rockford’s Driver’s Facility on E. State Street […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford schools working to create talent pipeline for future workforce

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s business community got a look at the City’s future workforce on Thursday as the Rockford Chamber of Commerce hosted its “Education Outlook Luncheon.” Rockford Public School District 205 and community partners discussed developing a pipeline of talent for the region. Superintendent Dr. Ehren Jarrett said the district has made a […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
987K+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy