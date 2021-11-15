Nicholas Conservatory lights up blue for World Diabetes Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford landmark was lit up blue Sunday night for World Diabetes Day, in honor of those living with the daily struggle.

Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens, 1354 N 2nd St, was illuminated blue to honor the more than 463 million diabetics across the globe. The disease impacts patients’ ability to make or use insulin in their body.

Many diabetics must track their blood sugar, and inject synthetic insulin on a daily basis.

According to the American Diabetes Association, nearly 1.5 million Americans are diagnosed every year.

