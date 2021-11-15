ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

De'Andre Hunter Out Two Months With Surgery On Wrist

RealGM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDe'Andre Hunter will undergo surgery on a right wrist and will...

basketball.realgm.com

numberfire.com

Solomon Hill starting for Hawks Tuesday in place of injured De'Andre Hunter

Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Solomon Hill is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Hill has been coming off the bench as of late for Atlanta, but that will change on Tuesday. Bogdan Bogdanovic and De'Andre Hunter are both out due to injuries, leaving two holes vacant in the starting lineup. One of those spots will go to Hill, who should see a big bump up in minutes on the wing.
NBA
92.9 The Game

Why De'Andre Hunter's injury is a big deal

De’Andre Hunter will miss eight weeks as he had wrist surgery to repair a tendon due to an injury sustained against Golden State. Dukes & Bell talked about just how big of a deal this injury is for our Hawks.
NBA
mercercluster.com

Hawks stop skid against Bucks, lose De'andre Hunter amidst slow start

The Atlanta Hawks put up an impressive performance against the Milwaukee Bucks, winning 100-120 against the faltering Bucks squad. Trae Young had a tremendous game for the Hawks, posting 42 points on 16/26 from the field and 8/13 from three-point range. He also posted 10 assists and eight rebounds. Other...
NBA
Yardbarker

Cam Reddish to assume some of De’Andre Hunter’s duties

A couple of weeks ago against the Nets, De’Andre Hunter had one of the best games of his Hawks career, dropping a season-high 26 points on 10-of-11 shooting and going a perfect 6-for-6 from deep. But unfortunately, Dre was recently ruled out for eight weeks after undergoing wrist surgery, which was announced a few days ago. He was in the midst of his best season as a shooter, hitting 39.5% from distance and 45% from the floor.
NBA
