De'Andre Hunter Out Two Months With Surgery On Wrist

Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Solomon Hill is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Hill has been coming off the bench as of late for Atlanta, but that will change on Tuesday. Bogdan Bogdanovic and De'Andre Hunter are both out due to injuries, leaving two holes vacant in the starting lineup. One of those spots will go to Hill, who should see a big bump up in minutes on the wing.
The Atlanta Hawks put up an impressive performance against the Milwaukee Bucks, winning 100-120 against the faltering Bucks squad. Trae Young had a tremendous game for the Hawks, posting 42 points on 16/26 from the field and 8/13 from three-point range. He also posted 10 assists and eight rebounds. Other...
The Memphis Grizzlies have gotten off to a 5-3 start to the season, and Ja Morant has seemingly not missed a beat since his playoff run. The Grizzlies star is currently averaging 27.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and 7.5 APG, and is an early candidate for the NBA's Most Improved Award.
Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
It seems like Russell Westbrook is currently lacking consistency on the offensive end for the purple and gold army. Having to be the ball handler for the 2020 NBA Champions, the highest triple-double scorer has not been able to keep himself away from embarrassing plays and flops in the 2021-22 season and during the Lakers vs Bucks most recent game, he only added into the same list.
The Los Angeles Lakers’ acquisition of former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook is one that was heavily analyzed at the time of the deal and continues to be now. Five games into the regular season and the jury is still out on the deal. Los Angeles surrendered a lot of depth...
Paul Pierce had an entertaining stint on ESPN, and his exit from the network was even more poetic than his incredibly hot takes. The Boston Celtics icon constantly received criticism for his inputs. He often criticized LeBron James, dismissing The King's contributions to the game, which earned him a lot...
An investigation by the Portland Trail Blazers into Neil Olshey appears to be in its final stages. SNY reports that "the most likely outcome" is for the Blazers to part. Olshey is owed more than $12 million on his current contract, SNY sources say. Olshey's remaining salary could be a sticking point in how the two parties part ways.
In the unlikely event John Wall takes a buyout from the Houston Rockets, he might not have to wait long to find a new home. The Miami Heat have interest in the veteran point guard, should he become available. It's been previously reported that Wall has no intention of giving...
Atlanta Hawks forward DeAndre Hunter simply can’t catch a break. Just a few games into his supposed comeback season, he is set to miss extended time yet again. Last season, Hunter only suited up for 23 games for the Hawks due to a right knee injury, derailing what was expected as a strong sophomore stint after playing solidly in his rookie year. Now, he could miss up to two months after injuring the tendon in his right wrist on November 8 against the Golden State Warriors (via The Athletic’s Shams Charania).
The Philadelphia 76ers believe rival teams have become even less motivated to trade for Ben Simmons than they were previously due to the "escaping uncertainty that surrounds him," sources tell Sam Amick of The Athletic. Simmons has cited mental health issues as why he is not ready to play for...
Astros third baseman Alex Bregman underwent right wrist surgery on Monday that will sideline him from baseball activities until January. Bregman “should be ready for the start of spring training,” according to an announcement from the team. Bregman struggled throughout September and went 2-for-21 during Houston’s six-game World Series loss...
