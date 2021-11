Vasu Amarapu went from $50 into potentially millions in the World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event , thanks to signing up for the Club GG poker app. On the dinner break of Day 7, Amarapu was at around 25 big blinds, a bit below the average stack. He was well in contention for the gold bracelet and the $8 million prize. With 20 players remaining, he's guaranteed at least $241,800, an incredible return on investment (ROI) for what he paid to get into poker's world championship event.

GAMBLING ・ 4 DAYS AGO