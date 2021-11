Well, that game was insane. That is the most goals the Canes have allowed in a win this year, but the Canes manage to pull out a 5-4 win in the City of Angels as they top the Kings at Staple Center, move to the top of the NHL standings, and progress their lead at the top of the Metropolitan division. This game hurt everyone to watch, but the Canes pull out a major win.

