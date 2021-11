The Charity Series of Poker, running since 2014, is a non-profit company founded to organise charity poker tournaments. They strive to make it easy for poker players and celebrities to give back to their communities and the world while playing the game we all love. During The World Series Of Poker this year, a tournament was held at the Jackpot Bar & Grill in aid of Families For Effective Autism Treatment. Lára was there to find out more from Matt Stout, founder of CSOP, & some of the players who showed up to support.

