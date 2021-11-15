Mid-South mask on, mask off discussion continues after judge blocks new bill

Memphis, Tenn — The decision to mask or not mask in Tennessee Schools is now put on hold temporarily.

Starting this week, Shelby County Schools could be the only school district in the area that will still have a mask requirement in place for staff and students.

This comes after Governor Bill Lee signed an order to end mask mandates in schools and businesses across the state.

On Sunday, U.S. district judge Waverly Crenshaw of the Middle District of Tennessee gave an order to temporarily block the law.

School districts sent out notices on Sunday night saying they will stick to the optional masks for Monday, and see what happens after the judge’s hearing Monday afternoon.

For parents, there are mixed feelings about moving to optional masks.

“COVID is still out there. People are still catching COVID and people are still dying,” said Bartlett mother Pamela Haley.

She said mandate or not, her two kids are sticking to it.

“People are gonna do what they wanna do anyway, but for me and my kids, we still wear masks. They still require them where I work, we’ll still continue to wear masks.”

For Collierville dad Shawn Clement, he said he and his wife were happy with the district’s decision to move to optional masks.

“Me and my wife are excited about it, now kids can show their face, show their smiles, not pretend to be scared of breathing air which God gave to us,” he said.

He says they’re against having kids wear the cloth masks that most of them bring from home.

“There’s absolutely no reason in my mind anybody should wear a mask unless it’s an N95 mask. If they do want masks to be worn in school that are effective in kids or parents want those kids to wear them, I think the school system or parents should supply masks.”

The districts named released statements Sunday night saying they will wait to see what decision is made on Monday and make any changes accordingly.

