Tesla recently announced that it would be opening Supercharger use to other brands of EVs in a bid to increase revenue by billions. This is great news for owners of cars like the Porsche Taycan, as the EV giant has more than 25,000 of these charging stations across the globe. This is all part of the brand's aim to expand even further, but not everything the brand does always benefits the consumer. The company has been constantly hiking the prices of a number of its vehicles and now the price it costs you to charge your car has been hiked too. But it's not an entirely bad thing.

ECONOMY ・ 5 HOURS AGO