NHL

Five Key Stories: 11/8/21 – 11/14/21

By Brian La Rose
prohockeyrumors.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was another busy week around the NHL with some significant news off the ice. Those are among those highlighted in the key stories of the past seven days. Back To Junior: A handful of NHL players that still have junior eligibility can play up to nine games without burning the...

www.prohockeyrumors.com

numberfire.com

NHL Betting Guide: Monday 11/8/21

Under 6 Goals (-118) 2-Star Rating Out of 5. The Toronto Maple Leafs did not get off to a strong start to the season and were in a bit of a funk that caused some panic in the hockey-crazed city of Toronto. Some of it goes back to the playoff disappointment as well. The team has mostly straightened the ship but have been playing a slightly different style this season.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

AHL Shuffle: 11/14/21

A busy weekend in the NHL continues today. After 26 teams took the ice on Saturday, 12 will suit up on Sunday, including eight teams playing back-to-back. As a result, a number of teams could be looking to make changes on the fly today. On the other hand, with only two games on the docket on Monday, other teams could be using the time off to tweak their roster (and manage their salary cap). Keep up with all of the action right here:
NHL
allaboutthejersey.com

Devils in the Details - 11/8/21: Redemption Edition

Alex Holtz made his Devils debut as the team forced overtime against the Kings on Friday night. But a Ty Smith giveaway provided Los Angeles the winner, and the Kings won 3-2. [NHL]. After taking three penalties on Friday night, Damon Severson came back on Saturday and partially redeemed himself...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Jake Allen Injured, Expected To Miss Time

Carey Price may be out of the NHL/NHLPA Assistance Program and back with the Montreal Canadiens, but he has yet to actually suit up for the team. Price’s readiness may have just become much more dire, as his understudy is now be out of commission. In Saturday night’s match-up with the Detroit Red Wings, starter Jake Allen was forced out of the game after an ugly collision in net in the first period. Detroit’s Dylan Larkin was shoved from behind by Habs defenseman Jeff Petry while on a net drive and had no time to stop before crashing into Allen (video). Initially, it actually appeared that Larkin received the worst of the blow, with Allen seeming alright. Yet, it was Allen who eventually left the game while Larkin returned (and scored a pair of critical goals, including the overtime game-winner.)
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Ottawa Senators Place Drake Batherson In COVID-19 Protocol

Per the team’s communications department, the Ottawa Senators placed forward Drake Batherson in the NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol on Sunday. Batherson becomes the fifth Sens forward and tenth Sens player overall now listed as non-roster due to COVID-19. It’s a tough loss for an already depleted Senators team, as Batherson leads them in scoring with 16 points in just 14 games.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Injury Notes: Canadiens, Pitlick, Sullivan

Ahead of Sunday’s road tilt for the Montreal Canadiens against the Boston Bruins, head coach Dominique Ducharme provided injury updates regarding a few Canadiens players. After leaving Saturday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings, goaltender Jake Allen has been assigned a day-to-day status while he undergoes evaluation for a more detailed evaluation. Allen left the contest after a net-front play which resulted in him colliding with Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin. Ducharme also notes that Mike Hoffman is absent from the lineup with an upper-body injury and is listed as day-to-day, as Adam Brooks draws into the lineup in his place. It’s Hoffman’s second instance of injury this season, missing the team’s first three games of the season with a lower-body injury.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Ottawa Senators Sign Zac Leslie

The Ottawa Senators are addressing their blue line crisis by going outside of the organization. Well, sort of. The team has announced that they have signed defenseman Zac Leslie to a one-year contract, elevating a player who was already under contract with the AHL’s Belleville Senators. Leslie’s contract is a two-way pact with the minimum $750K NHL salary and a $150K AHL salary, pro-rated to the remainder of the 2021-22 season. Per PuckPedia, he was immediately placed on waivers.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Minor Transactions: 11/14/21

There’s a six-game slate in the NHL tonight on this Hall of Fame weekend, but transaction action keeps rolling along at lower levels of the game as well. As COVID rears its ugly head again, affecting the rosters of multiple teams this season, teams in the AHL and ECHL have had to adjust their rosters as they lose players to their NHL affiliates. Keep track of today’s minor transactions right here.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Salary Cap Deep Dive: Edmonton Oilers

Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front office changes.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Three Stars, Crosby, Shanahan

The NHL has released their Three Stars for last week, led by a player who could very well go down as the all-time leader in goals by the time he hangs up his skates. Alex Ovechkin added another outstanding week, recording eight points in four games and passing Brett Hull on the all-time goals list. The nine-time Rocket Richard award winner isn’t all goals though, Ovechkin has 14 assists this season for 26 total points through 15 games.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Washington Capitals Give Nic Dowd Three-Year Extension

The Washington Capitals announced Sunday afternoon that the team signed center Nic Dowd to a three-year extension worth $3.9MM. The deal, which spans from 2022-23 to 2024-25, will carry an average annual value of $1.3MM. Per PuckPedia, the structure of the contract is as follows:. 2022-23: $1.6MM salary. 2023-24: $1.3MM...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

NHL Postpones Ottawa Senators Games

With nearly half their regular roster in the COVID protocol, the Ottawa Senators will be shut down for the next several games. Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reports that the team’s next three games–against the New Jersey Devils, Nashville Predators and New York Rangers–will be postponed. The team will stay off the ice until later this week and are currently scheduled to restart their season on Monday against the Colorado Avalanche. The league has confirmed the shutdown, indicating that not only are games postponed through November 20, but the team’s training facilities have been closed until further notice.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Adam Brooks, Guillaume Brisebois Placed On Waivers

The Montreal Canadiens have placed Adam Brooks back on waivers after suiting up just four times with the team. Brooks had been claimed from the Toronto Maple Leafs off waivers earlier this season. Should Toronto put in a claim and are the only team to do so, they would be able to send him directly to the AHL. The Canadiens have also moved Mike Hoffman to injured reserve, retroactive to Saturday.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Trade Rumors: Kessel, Hertl, Girard

After months and months of speculation, the constant trade talk surrounding Jack Eichel is finally over after the star Buffalo Sabres center was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights earlier this month. So where does the trade market go from here? Though still early in the season, there is thought to be some trade chatter ongoing between teams who expected different results early on this year, whether that is a surprise contender looking to load up, a struggling preseason favorite in need of a shake-up, or a bottom-dweller looking to move talent as soon as possible to maximize the return. The Hockey News’ Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin recently broke down the trade market and believe the top available name could be the product of that latter scenario. The pair feel that Phil Kessel is set to step into Eichel’s shoes, not only as a major name on the block but also as a player that is guaranteed to be traded. The 1-13-1 Arizona Coyotes have all the makings of a last-place team and Kessel is an aging veteran and respected champion on an expiring deal; the fit is poor and should be resolved soon rather than waiting until the deadline whilst Kessel plays meaningless games and risks injury for the ’Yotes. The scoring winger should be attractive to any number of teams and Arizona could take the first impressive futures package offered to them to further their rebuild.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Fenway Sports Group In Talks To Purchase Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins majority owners Ron Burkle and Mario Lemieux are in talks to sell the team to Fenway Sports Group, the company that owns Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC, according to Cara Lombardo and Laine Higgins of the Wall Street Journal. Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Lemieux will likely retain a minority stake and will continue to be involved in the hockey operations.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Ryan Ellis Out Week-To-Week

The Philadelphia Flyers got Ryan Ellis back for less than 19 minutes of ice time. The veteran defenseman re-injured himself in Saturday’s game and is now out week-to-week, according to head coach Alain Vigneault. It’s a brutal setback for one of the Flyers’ big offseason acquisitions, who has played extremely...
NHL

