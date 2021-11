LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For the first time in 20 years, non-tenured professors, lecturers, and other University of California faculty members say they will stage a two-day walkout this week over the years-long dispute over several labor issues. “This marks a straw that broke the camel’s back,” said Caroline Luce, a lecturer at UCLA. “Even starting salary for a full-time lecturer at this moment qualifies them as extremely low income.” The two-day walkout would start Wednesday and continue into Thursday, and could affect classes at UCLA and UC Irvine. The University Council-American Federation of Teachers represents lecturers, adjunct professors hired on a yearly...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO