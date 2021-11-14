ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

‘Succession’ recap: S3 E5 – “Retired Janitors of Idaho”

By Dewey Singleton
awardswatch.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuccession every week is seemingly raising the bar each week on their competition for what a great show should be. Their writing is impeccable. The performances rarely fail to disappoint. This week they even managed to work in phrases like “piss mad King” into the show’s narrative. While it seems that...

awardswatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Princeton Daily Clarion

‘Succession’: Logan & Kendall (Try to) Put Differences Aside in ‘Lion in the Meadow’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Succession, Season 3, Episode 4, “Lion in the Meadow.”]. It’s a dog-eat-dog world when it comes to the Roy family’s ongoing war, but sometimes bitter rivalries have to be put aside for a brief moment in order to get business done, and such is the case in Succession‘s latest episode, “Lion in the Meadow.”
TV SERIES
CNET

Succession season 3, episode 4 recap: Adrien Brody hikes up the stakes

Taking its title from a kids storybook, Succession season 3 episode 4 is called Lion in the Meadow. Margaret Mahy's 1969 book told the tale of a little boy quaking at a "big, roaring, yellow, whiskery lion" in the long grass. But sometimes there are scarier things than lions…. So...
TV SERIES
Vulture

Succession Recap: Sgt. Pepper of Broken Corporate America

As the perfectly named Tom Wambsgans contemplates the minutiae of prison time — like maybe he can go to FCI Otisville, the “Jewish jail” upstate with the kosher vending machines — he gets a dispiriting visit from Shiv, who asks him, at Logan’s behest, to direct ATN’s prime-time fascist Mark Ravenhead to adopt a more critical tone about the president in a bid to pressure him into supporting her father. This is a horrible task he knows will result in failure and humiliation. And he will have to do it because Tom is acutely aware that his wife is suddenly above him on the corporate organizational chart and that everyone will know she’s, to put it delicately, taking advantage of him. And this at a time when the wags are calling him “Terminal Tom” because, in his words, he has “cancer of the career.”
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Entertainment
State
Idaho State
film-book.com

SUCCESSION: Season 3, Episode 5: Retired Janitors of Idaho TV Show Trailer [HBO]

HBO‘s Succession: Season 3, Episode 5: Retired Janitors of Idaho TV show trailer has been released. Succession: Season 3 cast: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith-Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, James Cromwell, Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoë Winters and Jeannie Berlin returning. Additional cast includes Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, Hope Davis, and Dasha Nekrasova.
IDAHO STATE
TheDailyBeast

‘Succession’ Recap: Shiv Pulls a Power Play on Sickly Logan That Will Backfire

It takes a heaping dose of hubris for a person to presume they’re above the laws of science, but if there’s one thing we know about Kendall Roy it’s that he’s never been one to underestimate his own grandeur. And so, this week’s Succession begins with our deluded prince insisting to a skeptical babysitter that despite what Google says, his children actually can feed the pet rabbit a piece of bagel. Those rules, he says, are for those dummies who would leave the bunny at home with a Big Gulp.
TV & VIDEOS
awardswatch.com

Previously on… ‘Survivor’ recap: S41 E9 – “Stewing”

Everyone’s getting a little punchy. The overall vibe from tonight’s double elimination episode of Survivor 41 was tense, and ended with two of the more rootable castaways being sent to the jury. It might be the lack of food in their bellies, the constant worry about idols and advantages, the random twist of this episode, or a combination of all three, but the season is starting to feel more brutal than usual, in a way that could make for a particularly raw endgame.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Snook
Person
Hope Davis
Person
Matthew Macfadyen
Person
James Cromwell
Person
Nicholas Braun
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s Why Otis Had to Die

Over 10 seasons, we’ve seen several crucial “Chicago Fire” characters depart. A few met sadly tragic ends before concluding their time on the show. Now, “Chicago Fire” continues to reflect on the death of fireman Brian “Otis” Zvonecek after his heroic save during season eight. Zvonecek was previously played by actor Yuri Sardarov.
CHICAGO, IL
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Makes Another Change To Survivor Series Card

There’s your replacement. We are less than four days away from Survivor Series and that means the card should be mostly set. That being said, WWE has a tendency to take their time making some final adjustments and this year is no exception. As of last week, there are two holes on some Survivor Series teams, but one of them has since been filled with a bit of a surprise replacement.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Janitors#Sandy Stewy
thatgrapejuice.net

RHOA: Sheree Whitfield & Boyfriend Tyrone NOT Speaking Over Season 14 Drama

Sheree Whitfield‘s return to the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is already whipping up the drama before season 14 commences airing. As an RHOA original, Whitfield has a long and storied relationship with the show – as such, naturally, brings a lot to the franchise. And this time her relationship with...
TV & VIDEOS
TVShowsAce

Robyn Brown ‘Acting’ Sympathetic, Christine Let’s Loose

Is Sister Wives star Robyn Brown sympathetic to the plural family’s struggles? Plus, Christine lets her frustrations loose in Season 16. Keep reading for all the details about the explosive new trailer. Season 16 to document Christine Brown leaving plural family?. Christine Brown couldn’t wait to announce the end of...
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Mayim Bialik Addresses Speculation About Being Anti-Vaccine: ‘That Upsets Me’

Clarifying her thoughts. Mayim Bialik has previously expressed controversial views on vaccines, but she doesn’t think the term “anti-vaxxer” should apply. The Big Bang Theory alum, 45, addressed a recent New York Times piece about her during the Thursday, November 18, episode of Jalen Rose‘s “Renaissance Man” podcast. “I found [it] really kind of, like, neutral,” the Jeopardy! guest host said of the profile. “I can’t tell you the number of people who were like, ‘She’s an anti-vaxxer.'”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
wonderwall.com

Why Don Johnson was removed from daughter Dakota's film screening, more news

Dakota Johnson's father, Don Johnson, was removed from the screening of her new Netflix movie just before the film started this week. On Nov. 19, the "Miami Vice" star spoke about the odd incident on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live. "I had to get there a half hour early to get tested, for the, you know, for COVID. And so I went in, I got tested and so on and so forth," he said. Don and his wife, Kelly, then made their way into their reserved seats. "The dude comes in and he says, 'Mr. Johnson, could you step outside, I want to talk to you.' I said, 'no, whatever you got to say, just tell me here.' And he's, he gets really nervous. He leans down and whispers in my ear 'you tested positive.' So I went, 'no, I didn't.' He said, 'yes, you did.' So he asked me to get up," the actor said. Don had his assistant ask for a second opinion. "Of course it was a false positive, but the movie it was too late," he said. "I couldn't see the movie, so I am dying to see the movie, but I'm still happy to be COVID free."
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy