‘Succession’ recap: S3 E5 – “Retired Janitors of Idaho”

Dakota Johnson's father, Don Johnson, was removed from the screening of her new Netflix movie just before the film started this week. On Nov. 19, the "Miami Vice" star spoke about the odd incident on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live. "I had to get there a half hour early to get tested, for the, you know, for COVID. And so I went in, I got tested and so on and so forth," he said. Don and his wife, Kelly, then made their way into their reserved seats. "The dude comes in and he says, 'Mr. Johnson, could you step outside, I want to talk to you.' I said, 'no, whatever you got to say, just tell me here.' And he's, he gets really nervous. He leans down and whispers in my ear 'you tested positive.' So I went, 'no, I didn't.' He said, 'yes, you did.' So he asked me to get up," the actor said. Don had his assistant ask for a second opinion. "Of course it was a false positive, but the movie it was too late," he said. "I couldn't see the movie, so I am dying to see the movie, but I'm still happy to be COVID free."

MOVIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO