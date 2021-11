Austria Announces Lockdown, German Health Authorities Cannot Rule Out Lockdown. After a brief reprieve, which largely stemmed from the unwind in Euro funded EM carry trades in ZAR and TRY, the currency is once again on the back foot with the bias remaining to sell rallies. That being said, support in EUR/USD at 1.1290-1.1300 is vulnerable to a break. To add to this, markets are still on the lookout for the announcement of President Biden’s Fed Chair pick and thus market participants with exposure to the Euro are likely to remain agile.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO