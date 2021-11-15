ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham striker Harry Kane spies goal glut tonight against San Marino

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham striker Harry Kane wants to start for England against San Marino tonight. Kane took his international tally to 44 with a hat-trick against Albania on Friday night and is setting his sights on another goal glut...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Tottenham striker Kane confident forming good relationship with Conte

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is confident forming a good relationship with new manager Antonio Conte. Kane is already amongst the goals under Conte. He told talkSPORT: “I'm excited to work with Conte, he's worked with some of the top strikers around the world and definitely improved them, so hopefully we can do the same.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Another anonymous Harry Kane show presents Antonio Conte’s biggest Tottenham puzzle to solve

The absence of one England forward at Goodison Park only accentuated the ineffectiveness of the other on the pitch.Dominic Calvert-Lewin hasn’t played a minute of Premier League football since the end of August, yet he has still scored more goals than Harry Kane – or more accurately, what is shaping up as a C-rate tribute act to the Tottenham striker.Antonio Conte realised the scale of his renovation job on Sunday, and circled the attacking output of his new side as a chief concern. The entire offensive approach – how to transition quickly, switches of play, use of width, exploiting the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

England captain Harry Kane admits he has struggled to stay motivated after a 'whirlwind' summer with the Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy followed by his failed move to Manchester City from Tottenham

Harry Kane has admitted he has struggled for motivation this season in the aftermath of England's Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy at Wembley. England's penalty shoot-out defeat was followed by intense scrutiny over Kane's club future, with Premier League champions Manchester City trying to sign him from Tottenham. Kane...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Tottenham's Harry Kane more stung by Euro 2020 final loss than failed Manchester City move?

Tottenham Hotspur striker and England captain Harry Kane was heavily linked with what would've been a massive move to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City before the summer transfer window closed on Aug. 31. That transaction never occurred, per conflicting reports, either because Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy refused to sell the three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner, or because City never matched Levy's asking price for the 28-year-old.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Charlton
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Gary Lineker
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
Harry Kane
chatsports.com

England manager Gareth Southgate predicts a 'fresh start' for Tottenham striker Harry Kane... and says new boss Antonio Conte will 'get a reaction very quickly' from his misfiring striker

England manager Gareth Southgate believes Tottenham Hotspur's struggling striker Harry Kane can get back to his goal-scoring best now Antonio Conte is in charge of the Premier League club. Kane, last season's Golden Boot winner with 23 goals and 14 assists, has scored only once in the league this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Tottenham striker Kane admits struggling for motivation this season

Tottenham striker Harry Kane admits he's struggled for motivation this season after failing to get a move away over the summer. England's penalty shoot-out defeat was followed by intense scrutiny over Kane's club future, with Premier League champions Manchester City trying to sign him from Tottenham. Kane wanted to leave...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harry Kane defends having his brother as his agent despite failed Tottenham exit

Harry Kane has defended the decision to use his brother, Charlie, as an agent after failing to secure a move to Manchester City in the summer, but insists he is now ready to kick on this season, and that some of the early struggles were down to the after-effect of playing at Euro 2020.The Tottenham Hotspur striker has only scored one goal in the Premier League this season, to go with a blank at home to Hungary, the first time in 15 qualifying matches that he had failed to score for England. Such form has brought significant debate over whether...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Tottenham#Tribal Football
chatsports.com

Roy Keane aims a dig at Tottenham by saying Harry Kane 'should be used to disappointment' after failed Man City move as he urges striker to 'liven up' by returning to 'the basics'... and England captain responds with first half hat-trick against Albania!

Roy Keane took a sly dig at Tottenham as he claimed captain Harry Kane 'should be used to disappointment' playing for the club, ahead of England's clash with Albania on Friday. Kane endured a summer of disappointment after the Three Lions agonisingly lost the Euro 2020 final on a penalty...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Harry Kane's England hat-trick a timely reminder of what the striker can do

LONDON -- Antonio Conte rued the timing of this international break coming so soon after becoming Tottenham's new coach, but Friday's 5-0 win over Albania in World Cup qualifying could be the catalyst for Harry Kane to finally kick-start his season. It should be noted at the outset that Albania...
MLS
chatsports.com

Harry Kane BEGS Gareth Southgate to start him against San Marino in England's final World Cup qualifier - as the Spurs striker hunts down Wayne Rooney's all-time goalscoring record

Harry Kane has pleaded with Gareth Southgate to start on Monday in San Marino as the England captain hunts down Wayne Rooney's all-time goalscoring record. The Spurs striker took his international tally to 44 with a hat-trick against Albania on Friday night and is setting his sights on another goal glut in Serravalle against the world's lowest-ranked team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

England vs San Marino LIVE: World Cup qualifier result, final score and reaction tonight

Harry Kane scored four goals in England’s 10-0 demolition of San Marino as Gareth Southgate’s side made official their place in next year’s World Cup finals in Qatar.In truth England needed only a point against the world’s 210th and lowest-ranked footballing nation to seal top spot in Group I so the only real question was how many goals they would deliver to mark the occasion.Kane duly filled his boots, following up his hat-trick in the 5-0 win against Albania on Friday with four goals before halftime, including two penalties, swelling his England tally to 48 to move joint third on the list alongside Gary Lineker.Harry Maguire began the rout with a sixth-minute header and Filippo Fabbri scored an own goal before Kane took over to put England 6-0 ahead before halftime.Emile Smith-Rowe marked his first England start with the seventh and even after Kane was substituted the punishment continued for San Marino who had Dante Rossi sent off for a second yellow card.Tyrone Mings, substitute Tammy Abraham and Bukayo Saka all got on the scoresheet in a farcically one-sided match that did little for the reputation of international football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Harry Kane breaks the record for most England goals in a calendar year after his first-half FOUR against San Marino took him to 16 for 2021... even though he had just nine last week!

Harry Kane broke a near-century old record by netting his 16th England goal in 2021 - more than any other Three Lions player in a calendar year. The England captain was in incredible form for Gareth Southgate's men on Monday night, scoring four first-half goals in Serravalle - including two penalties - to put England 6-0 up at the interval.
SPORTS
Telegraph

England secure World Cup qualification as they put 10 goals past San Marino

Whatever the sadistic mis-match of England facing a nation such as San Marino the records will show that this was the fixture in which Harry Kane scored the four goals that took him level with Gary Lineker on 48 for his country and just one behind Sir Bobby Charlton as he hunts down Wayne Rooney’s all-time total of 53.
FIFA
The Independent

Harry Kane just five England goals away from matching Wayne Rooney’s record after San Marino rout

Harry Kane’s haul against San Marino on Monday moved him up to joint third place on the Three Lions’ all-time goalscoring list, just five off the top.The Tottenham striker has scored nearly three goals every four games across his 67 caps as he continues to chase Wayne Rooney’s all-time record of 53 for the men’s national team.Here, the PA news agency looks at how he compares to the leading group.Wayne Rooney – 53 goals in 120 caps, 2003-18Also England’s most-capped outfield player, Rooney only scored once at a World Cup finals tournament – against Uruguay in 2014 – but his...
WORLD
The Independent

Perfect 10 for England as Harry Kane scores four in San Marino rout

England strolled to 2022 World Cup qualification as they thrashed lowly San Marino 10-0, with Harry Kane’s quest to become the nation’s all-time leading goalscorer taking shape as he hit four in the Group I finale.Gareth Southgate said he would treat San Marino – the team ranked bottom of the FIFA rankings – with the same respect as any other opposition and he was true to his word as the visitors ran roughshod over a stunned home side.Harry Maguire an own goal from Filippo Fabbri, Emile Smith Rowe on his full debut, a first goal for Tyrone Mings ...
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy