Thunder hold off Allen for 2-1 win

By Alec Ausmus
 6 days ago

ALLEN, Texas (KSNW) – Brayden Watts scored 23 seconds into the third period and Wichita held off a late power play chance from Allen to take a 2-1 victory on Sunday afternoon at the Allen Event Center.

Carter Johnson tallied his fourth of the year and Evan Buitenhuis earned his fourth win, stopping 21 shots.
The Thunder took a 1-0 lead early in the first. Johnson made a great play along the goal line and beat former

Thunder netminder Hayden Lavigne over the blocker. Both teams had a chance with the man advantage in the opening period but failed to convert.

Late in the second, Chad Costello tied the game as he caught a long outlet pass from Eric Roy. He skated in on a breakaway and beat Buitenhuis for his fifth of the season.

Jared Bethune was called for a high stick just 12 seconds into the third and the Thunder made him pay.

Watts caught a pass from Dickman down the slot and buried a shot for his third of the year and a 2-1 lead.

With just over a minute left, Nick Minerva was called for boarding and gave Allen a power play chance.

Lavigne was pulled for the extra attacker, giving Allen a six-on-four situation. The Thunder defense held firm to preserve the win.

Wichita outshot the Americans, 18-5, in the third period. The Thunder have power play goals in back-to-back games. Johnson has goals in back-to-back contests and four points over his last two. Minerva, Dickman, Billy Exell and Matteo Gennaro each collected helpers.

The Thunder begins a two-game set against Tulsa on Friday night at the BOK Center. Wichita returns home on Saturday, Nov. 20 to host the Oilers for the first time this season.

