Portland, OR

See inside eight historic private houses on the Irvington Home Tour: Find the Prohibition-era secret room

By Janet Eastman
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 6 days ago
Take a three-dimensional, virtual tour of eight private Northeast Portland residences, each with a fascinating story, during the Irvington Historic District Home Tour fundraising event to benefit local schools and nonprofit groups serving youths and seniors. People who donate ($10 or more; irvingtonpdx.com/home-tour) can view professional photographs and videos...

The Oregonian

Meet the artists of ‘Mesh,’ using their work to give voice to contemporary concerns

“Existential crisis” came up more often than was comfortable around the recent United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. The phrase suddenly doesn’t sound hyperbolic. Which may be one reason why “Mesh,” a group show of emerging Indigenous contemporary artists at the Portland Art Museum, lands so well. The four artists, representing a range of geographies and tribes in Oregon and beyond, each bring a distinctive voice to shared concerns about what happens when we don’t care for our land and people.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Ask an expert: Dark winged visitor to hummingbird feeder may remain a mystery

Gardening season is wrapping up, but you may still have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website , type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Wildfire risk when buying an Oregon home: How to evaluate fire safety, or prepare your current property

Portland real estate agent Kathryn Rosson was tempted to buy a home in southern California last summer, but as wildfires were raging across the state, she decided against it. She learned the hilltop dwelling she was considering was in a fire zone, and the San Diego fire department had used the property as a staging area when battling blazes in the area.
OREGON STATE
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Oregon Lifestyle
The Oregonian

Alex is hoping for a family that support his interests in school and music: A Home of Their Own

Meet Alex! Alex is a charismatic 16-year-old boy with a passion for music, robotics, science fiction and more. If you have Magic the Gathering in your home, Alex is always up for a game. Alex enjoys reading, and some of his favorite authors include Brandon Mull, Shannon Messenger, and Lisa McMann. Alex is highly skilled at music; he can play the saxophone, piano, guitar, and read sheet music. He has even written some of his own music. Alex also enjoys engaging in physical activities including baseball and basketball.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Oregonian

Stream in Hawaii that smells like beer found to have 1.2 percent ABV

A stream in Hawaii that smelled like beer ended up having a 1.2 percent ABV. Hawaii News Now reports how the stream—located in the town of Waipio on the island of Oahu—was much-talked about by locals because of how similar it smelled to a bar. The publication took it upon themselves to test a sample of the water, and found that it not only had an alcoholic content, but was comprised of .04 percent sugar.
HAWAII STATE
