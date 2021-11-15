See inside eight historic private houses on the Irvington Home Tour: Find the Prohibition-era secret room

A stream in Hawaii that smelled like beer ended up having a 1.2 percent ABV. Hawaii News Now reports how the stream—located in the town of Waipio on the island of Oahu—was much-talked about by locals because of how similar it smelled to a bar. The publication took it upon themselves to test a sample of the water, and found that it not only had an alcoholic content, but was comprised of .04 percent sugar.

