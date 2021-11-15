Emancipation From Financial Patriarchy with Anita Posch

Indeed, when investors see cryptocurrencies trading at a few dollars or less, it is difficult to imagine it can reach the heights of Bitcoin, the world’s first cryptocurrency. That’s a rather impressive growth trajectory that’s hard to duplicate. Considering Bitcoin started off at a few cents and is now standing at nearly $60,000 a coin, no one can deny the possibility of other tokens following suit in the long run.
A cryptocurrency investor has revealed they have sold their apartment for 4 million Shiba Inu ($SHIB) tokens hoping that the meme-inspired cryptocurrency will rally in the future to allow them to become a billionaire. According to TheSun, citing a Reddit user, they are hoping that one SHIB token starts trading...
Whale-watching bot WhaleStats is revealing which altcoins are popular purchases among Ethereum’s (ETH) top 1,000 holders. According to the whale-surveilling bot, deep-pocketed Ethereum holders bought an average of $296,737 worth of stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) in the last 24 hours to top the list. It is followed by smart contract platform Ethereum and top stablecoin Tether (USDT) with average purchase amounts of $288,215 and $231,936, respectively.
(Bloomberg) -- A 95-year-old Florida woman who won an arbitration fight against her banker grandsons is now battling them in court -- seeking to collect the award, and also to preserve her ability to speak freely about her experience. Beverley Schottenstein prevailed earlier this year in a financial industry arbitration...
In this episode of the One Love Bitcoin podcast, host Dread talks to Geronimo from Argentina to discuss the inflating currency there, lockdowns, and how Bitcoin is growing in Buenos Aires and beyond. The episode premiered on November 17, 2021.
Michael Flight, co-founder of Concordia Realty and CEO of Liberty Real Estate Fund, joins Nick Halaris, president of Metros Capital, to examine the tokenization revolution in real estate. Recorded on November 1, 2021.
In this video, Natalie Brunell, host of Coin Stories, talks to Peter Schiff, founder of Euro Pacific Asset Management. They talk about the current state of the US economy and different approaches between bitcoin and gold proponents to solving key problems plaguing today's society. The video premiered on November 18,...
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
The cryptocurrency market was largely in a sea of red this week amid profit taking following recent stellar gains. Over the weekend, a reversal was in play, but the market continued to witness volatility. The Week That Was In The Crypto Realm: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), which climbed to an all-time...
Raoul Pal, CEO, and co-founder of Real Vision, sits down with Ash Bennington, senior editor for Real Vision, to discuss how his thesis has evolved since he began his Adventures in Crypto. Recorded on October 28, 2021.
Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff joined "Mornings with Maria" to discuss "eye-popping" inflation wreaking havoc across the country ahead of the holiday season and the pressure on the Federal Reserve to get the U.S. back on track. "I think we’re on a knife-edge" of where inflation is going, Rogoff said. The...
Crypto firm Valkyrie Investments -- which recently launched the second Bitcoin-futures exchange traded fund (ETF), is launching a decentralized finance (DeFi) fund November 22, "off the back of client...
The CEO of an investment firm with billions of dollars in assets under management is predicting that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) will hit seven figures while Ethereum (ETH) will reach six. U.S. Global Investors head Frank Holmes says that, due to Bitcoin’s scarcity and growing adoption, the flagship cryptocurrency...
SAN SALVADOR, Nov 20 (Reuters) - El Salvador plans to build the world's first "Bitcoin City" which will be funded initially by bitcoin bonds, President Nayib Bukele said on Saturday, doubling down on the Central American country's bet on the crypto currency. Speaking at an event to mark the close...
In this video, Matt Zahab, host of the Cryptonews Podcast, chats with Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder and Chief Operations Officer at Polygon. He reveals Polygon's strategic focus for 2022, thoughts of Polygon NFTs, and how the project aims to become the top transaction layer of Ethereum. Recorded on November 14, 2021.
Comments / 0