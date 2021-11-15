ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modders are fixing GTA Trilogy's rain already

By Jody Macgregor
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 6 days ago
One of the many messed-up things players have noticed about Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition is the rain. It falls in thick, vision-obscuring white lines—unless it's over the water, in which case it suddenly vanishes. It's as if rain goes behind the ocean. Even if it weren't for...

