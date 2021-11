EPA just put out its annual report on the emissions and fuel use from passenger cars and trucks. The good news: vehicles are more efficient than ever before, with the average vehicle achieving 25.4 miles per gallon on-road and every class of vehicle at a record high. The downside to all this progress, however, is that the regulations have been so lax that manufacturers are at nowhere near the levels of efficiency originally envisioned by the program, and yet industry is sitting on a massive bank of credits that could continue to delay progress.

