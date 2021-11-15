ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

White Mountain Apache Tribe Sees Rise in COVID-19 Cases

redlakenationnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite Mountain Apache Tribe, like much of the U.S. right now, is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. At the time of this writing, the tribe has 353 new COVID-19 cases and are in their second...

www.redlakenationnews.com

EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Warning of "Real Concern"

With COVID-19 cases rising and officials alarmed by the recent surge in places like Minnesota, virus expert Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, warned this pandemic won't be over anytime soon, on MPR News. So how can you stay safe? Read on for 7 essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
wnynewsnow.com

COVID-19 Cases Continue To Rise In Chautauqua County

JAMESTOWN – For the fourth week in a row, COVID-19 cases increased with more than 400 new infections reported in Chautauqua County over the past week. The County Health Department, during their weekly COVID-19 update on Wednesday, reported 436 additional cases of the virus from November 7 through November 13 with 170 of them in Jamestown.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
#Covid 19#Native News Online#Eoc
KFOX 14

WinterFest to go on despite rise in COVID-19 cases

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — As the nights become colder and the lagartos glisten under the lights of San Jacinto, El Paso begins to welcome the winter season and WinterFest. “At this point I think community is so important because it’s just simply been nonexistent for the last almost two years now,” said Eddie Southworth.
EL PASO, TX
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns COVID Cases Climbing in These States

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is concerned. Although it's good news that COVID cases are not skyrocketing—"The only thing that's a little bit disconcerting is that we're beginning to plateau," Fauci said during an interview hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center yesterday. "In other words, the deceleration of cases is now plateaued, and in some areas of the country, we're starting to see a bit of an uptick." Read on to discover where cases are rising—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
Best Life

This Is the "Bad News" About COVID Right Now, Virus Expert Warns

The coronavirus has been circulating in the U.S. for close to two years now. During this unprecedented time, the country has experienced several waves of high surges and declines. COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths reached new heights over the summer due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing rate of vaccinations. But over the past few months, things have quickly moved in the right direction. In early October, daily cases dropped below 100,000 for the first time since early August, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. While these numbers have continued to fall, however, virus experts are now warning us not to let our guard down, because there is still bad news about the COVID pandemic.
kingstonthisweek.com

Fourteen new COVID-19 cases; active total rises to 126

KINGSTON — Active COVID-19 cases increased to a new high of 126 after 14 new cases were reported Tuesday by Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health. Tuesday’s new cases were primarily from close contact, with two related to an outbreak and five still under investigation. There were three new hospitalizations, with one person in the intensive care unit. The active cases range from three children under 10 years old, four people aged 18 to 29, four people in their 30s, one in their 50s and two in their 60s.
INFORUM

In South Dakota, 3 COVID-19 deaths, active cases rise

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Three South Dakotans have died with COVID-19, while active cases continue to rise, the South Dakota Department of Health reported Tuesday, Nov. 9. There are now 2,270 South Dakotans who have died with COVID-19, state health officials said, adding on Monday that 2,000 of those deaths were caused by COVID-19, a number the health department reports weekly.
1017thepoint.com

WEEKLY COVID-19 CASE COUNT RISES SLIGHTLY

(Wayne County, IN)--Wayne County’s Monday-to-Monday Covid-19 case count ticked up slightly. It marks the first time in more than a month that the weekly count has gone up. But it’s not by much. There were 121 cases two weeks ago. Last week, there were 134. Reid Health was down to 19 Covid-19 patients Monday morning. It marks the first Monday since August 16 that there have been less than 20 patients. Wayne County’s positivity rate Monday morning stood at 5.5%.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
Rockwall County Herald-Banner

Active COVID-19 cases still rising in county

Rockwall County started November by reporting another significant increase in the numbers of active COVID-19 cases, although the statistics continue to impvoe across the surrounding region. The county also recorded another death attributed to the virus. • The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there were 302 active cases...
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
EatThis

If You Live Here, You're in Danger, Virus Expert Warns

Despite some declines in coronavirus cases, there are "states where the per capita case rates are more than double the national average, which sits at about 21 cases per a hundred thousand residents," warns virus expert Michael Osterholm. Which states are in the most precarious situations? Read on to see which states he named—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
