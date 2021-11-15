‘It’s a miracle’: iPad helps locate father and daughter after plane crash in Luzerne County

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police found two people alive Monday morning after an overnight plane crash in Luzerne County.

Police tell us a father and daughter were found alive after their plane crashed in the woods overnight. They are alive all because of an iPad.





A 58-year-old man and his 13-year-old daughter had performed a “touch-and-go” at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport and were returning to the Pocono Mountain Municipal Airport when their plane crashed in the middle of state game lands in Bear Creek Township.

The United States Air Force was able to find their location by tracking an iPad that pinged off a local tower.

Pennsylvania State Police found the two huddled together, suffering from hypothermia.

Sergeant John Richards says, out of all of the plane crashes he’s been sent to in his 28 years with the Pennsylvania State Police, this is the first time he had seen survivors and it’s all thanks to a teenage girl’s iPad.

“With the help of the United States Air Force, they were able to track a better location using several pings. Actually, using the cellphone of the pilot and the daughter’s iPad. And the iPad actually led us right to the crash site. The daughter saves both of them by using her iPad. And the dad was cuddling the daughter that gave her warmth, because they were both suffering from hypothermia at the time.”

Both the father and daughter were taken to a local hospital alive, something police and firefighters are calling “a miracle.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to head out to the scene on Monday to investigate the plane crash.

