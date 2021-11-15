ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

‘It’s a miracle’: iPad helps locate father and daughter after plane crash in Luzerne County

By Caroline Foreback
WBRE
WBRE
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aoJAg_0cwkVggi00

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police found two people alive Monday morning after an overnight plane crash in Luzerne County.

Police tell us a father and daughter were found alive after their plane crashed in the woods overnight. They are alive all because of an iPad.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33eLAe_0cwkVggi00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f7vDY_0cwkVggi00

A 58-year-old man and his 13-year-old daughter had performed a “touch-and-go” at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport and were returning to the Pocono Mountain Municipal Airport when their plane crashed in the middle of state game lands in Bear Creek Township.

The United States Air Force was able to find their location by tracking an iPad that pinged off a local tower.

Aunt charged with criminal homicide in 2020 dies in hospital

Pennsylvania State Police found the two huddled together, suffering from hypothermia.

Sergeant John Richards says, out of all of the plane crashes he’s been sent to in his 28 years with the Pennsylvania State Police, this is the first time he had seen survivors and it’s all thanks to a teenage girl’s iPad.

“With the help of the United States Air Force, they were able to track a better location using several pings. Actually, using the cellphone of the pilot and the daughter’s iPad. And the iPad actually led us right to the crash site. The daughter saves both of them by using her iPad. And the dad was cuddling the daughter that gave her warmth, because they were both suffering from hypothermia at the time.”

Both the father and daughter were taken to a local hospital alive, something police and firefighters are calling “a miracle.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to head out to the scene on Monday to investigate the plane crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Member of local flying club speaks out about Luzerne County plane crash

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A member of the Pocono Mountains Flying Club is speaking up about the recent Luzerne County plane crash. The investigation continues into the crash of a small plane Sunday in Luzerne County. A father and his 13-year-old daughter were badly injured in that crash. Eyewitness news speaks with […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Search continues for Freeland man missing since May

FREELAND, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A search is set to resume this weekend for a Luzerne County man who disappeared in the spring. Police say 72-year-old Ronald Burns of Freeland went missing in late May and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. The Freeland police chief tells Eyewitness News the additional search will begin Sunday […]
FREELAND, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Bear Creek Township, PA
Crime & Safety
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Bear Creek Township, PA
Bear Creek Township, PA
Accidents
Luzerne County, PA
Accidents
County
Luzerne County, PA
WBRE

One dead after car crash in Loyalsock Township

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to police, one man is dead after a crash in Loyalsock Township Thursday. The crash happened at 4:41 Thursday evening. Police say Ronald Wagner was traveling east on East Third Street when he hit another vehicle from behind. Wagner was taken to UPMC-Williamsport and was pronounced dead at […]
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Police: Hazleton man transported to hospital after being stabbed

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was transported to the hospital after being stabbed in Hazleton, police say. On Wednesday, around 9:00 p.m. police were sent to the area of 8th Street and Wyoming Street for reports of an assault. Police say that when they arrived they saw one man with injuries from a […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Helping a fellow firefighter after flames destroy his own home

COALDALE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — When flames break out, firefighters answer the call to help. But after a local firefighter’s own home was destroyed by fire, his fellow first responders are taking action to help him. The Coaldale resident was traveling to the fire station Sunday night when he received a call with horrifying news. “I’m […]
WEST HAZLETON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Ipad Air#Accident
WBRE

Williamsport Police Patrol Division find new location to call home

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Williamsport Bureau of Police Patrol Division has officially relocated. According to police, the new facility is located at 810 Nichols Place in Williamsport. The new building is located to the rear of Trinity Episcopal Church. Police say all patrol-related services previously performed at City Hall and also the on-duty […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Human remains found in Lycoming County, police investigate

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police located human remains in a wooded area in Lycoming County. According to police, the human remains were found near the 2600 block of Lycoming Creek Road and Hays Lane in Loyalsock Township. According to a press release from the Lycoming County Coroner, the remains are of a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
iPad
WBRE

Dickson City police seize $20,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dickson City police say officers arrested a man after conducting a routine traffic stop, finding drugs worth a total of $20,000. According to the Dickson City Police Department, early Thursday morning officers stopped a vehicle for unspecified violations. After a short investigation, the officer gathered enough information to issue a […]
DICKSON CITY, PA
WBRE

One injured after golf cart crash in Snyder County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Selinsgrove man was injured after a crash in Snyder County November 16. According to Pennsylvania State Police Selinsgrove, Mason Reese Fultz sustained head and hand injuries after he crashed a golf cart in the 400 block of Ebenezer Church Road just before 7:45 p.m. State police say an […]
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Watch: Police search for driver involved in a road rage hit-and-run

CLIFFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that occurred on State Route 106 on Tuesday. According to the Greenfield Township Police, the driver in question was driving a beige Ford SUV at the intersection of State Route 106 and Airport Road in Clifford Township. In the video, […]
CLIFFORD, PA
WBRE

WBRE

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy