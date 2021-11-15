ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Connor McDavid became the 6th fastest player in NHL history to score 600 points

By BarDown Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnor McDavid picked up another pair of points on Sunday night to extend his point streak to 14 games and to give him at least one point in every game this season, and he made a little bit of history by doing so. By reaching the 600-point mark in...

NHL

