ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bruce Arians Criticizing the Bucs During Their Midseason Struggles, Just Like Last Year

The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P0G8E_0cwkUomj00
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Washington Football Team / Rob Carr/GettyImages

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Washington Football Team, 29-19, on Sunday. It was their second consecutive loss and they now sit at 6-3 on the season. After the game Tom Brady cut his press conference short and Bruce Arians expressed some concern about the way the defending Super Bowl champions were preparing for games. Via ESPN:

"It's very disappointing," Arians said. "It's very alarming to watch the energy at every practice and show up with a lack of execution and energy that it takes to win on Sunday. We've got a lot of soul-searching to do."

This is a far cry from how Arians felt about the team heading into their game against the Patriots, which they won, 19-17. Via Buccaneers.com:

"A hell of a week of practice," said Head Coach Bruce Arians. "You could really feel the difference in intensity this week. It doesn't have a damn thing to do with [Tom] Brady, it has to do with losing. I like the way we bounced back on the practice field."

So this is not something you expect from a coach who famously gives veterans days off during the week for maintenance. If the Bucs don't focus they're going to end up just like last year's team which went through a similarly embarassing November. You might recall they started 6-2 and lost three of five games in November.

We're just about a year removed from Bruce Arians saying Tom Brady was misreading coverages and getting confused. A few weeks later they wanted to play golf together. A few weeks after that they won the Super Bowl. So, just don't pay any attention to anything the Bucs do or say for the rest of the month. Not even next Monday against the Giants.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Bruce Arians is calling out Tom Brady again after latest Bucs loss

Bruce Arians is pushing his quarterback's buttons again. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their second straight loss Sunday, falling 29-19 to the Washington Football Team. Quarterback Tom Brady had arguably his worst game of the season, throwing two first-quarter interceptions and finishing with just 220 passing yards. Brady was noticeably...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To Bruce Arians’ Blunt Message

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their worst lost of the season last weekend to the 3-6 Washington Football Team. The defending Super Bowl champs have now dropped two games in a row and have started to slide down the NFC standings. Unsurprisingly, Bruce Arians isn’t happy with his team’s performance.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bruce Arians on Odell Beckham Jr.: 'We've already got AB, we don't need OBJ'

As was expected, big-name wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. officially cleared waivers Tuesday after he and the Cleveland Browns agreed to part ways. Beckham has been linked with the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers in reports before Wednesday updates added the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots to his list of potential future destinations.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bruce Arians likes the way Taylor Heinicke plays

Washington Football Team quarterback burst onto the scene in January with his performance in the Wild-Card loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Heinicke passed for 306 yards with one touchdown while also rushing for another in the 31-23 loss. It was one of the more improbable playoff stories in recent years. Heinicke kept Washington in the game after being signed off the street in December.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

Bruce Arians’ Comment About Odell Beckham Jr Is Going Viral

You can almost always anticipate Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians to give you a blunt answer to controversial questions – even if he is joking with his answers. So it’s easy to imagine that Arians’ comments about free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. might be going viral.
NFL
Yardbarker

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians: 'We're a very dumb football team'

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians didn't mince words after his team fell 29-19 to the Washington Football Team on Sunday to drop to 6-3 on the season with two straight losses. "We've got a lot of soul-searching to do," a visibly frustrated Arians said after the game, via ESPN. Tampa...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bucs HC Bruce Arians has great response to question about Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. seems to have a good relationship with Tom Brady, which is why there has been some speculation that the star wide receiver might be a fit for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Bruce Arians says that is not going to happen, and he has a pretty humorous reason why.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucs#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Espn#Patriots#Buccaneers Com#Giants
NBC Washington

Bruce Arians, Lavonte David Praise Taylor Heinicke Ahead of Buccaneers Rematch

Arians, David praise Heinicke ahead of Bucs-WFT playoff rematch originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The performance that Taylor Heinicke was able to turn in on the night of Jan. 9, 2021, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is largely responsible for him being where he is today: the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team.
NFL
USA Today

Bruce Arians says Bucs aren't interested in Odell Beckham Jr.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with multiple injuries at wide receiver, but they’re still not getting involved in the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes (if you can even call it that, after he went unclaimed on waivers). Bucs head coach Bruce Arians laughed Wednesday when asked about his team’s potential...
NFL
Pewter Report

Arians Laughs At OBJ To Bucs Questions

Bucs coach Bruce Arians is a pretty transparent head coach, at least by NFL standards. About a week ago, rumors floated that Odell Beckham Jr. could be interested in playing with the Bucs and Tom Brady. But Arians was quick to shut down speculation on Wednesday. When asked about the Bucs potential interest in Beckham, Arians laughed at the idea.
NFL
AllBucs

Bruce Arians Confirms Buccaneers' Tight End Will Play Sunday vs. Washington

What do Darren Fells and Richard Sherman have in common?. They are both midseason additions who played in the subsequent game after signing with the Buccaneers. Bruce Arians confirmed Friday morning on 95.3 WDAE's Ronnie And TKras that Fells will in fact play against the Washington Football Team this Sunday. Fells played for the Arizona Cardinals from 2014-2016 when Arians was the head coach. So, he knows the system better than most free agents. Like, Sherman, for instance.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pewter Report

Arians: Bucs Pass Catcher “Doubtful” For Sunday’s Game

Tight end Rob Gronkowski has basically been out of action since Week 3. The future Hall of Famer took a hard shot against the Rams, fracturing a couple ribs and pinching a lung. Gronkowski tried to return against the Saints, but lasted just six snaps before back spasms sidelined him. Now the Bucs are being cautious with his recovery. According to head coach Bruce Arians, the big tight end is doubtful for Sunday’s game against Washington.
NFL
AllBucs

Bruce Arians: 'Pretty Soon You Just Tape Your Mouth Shut And Play'

Let's just be blunt: The NFL's new taunting rules are dumb. They're really, really dumb. And they're affecting NFL games in major ways. There's no better example of this than Week 9's Monday Night Football matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears. The Bears sacked Ben Roethlisberger for seven-yards on 3rd and 8, but linebacker Cassius Marsh was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct when he looked over at the Steelers sideline after the sack. The 15-yard penalty extended the drive, which led to a 52-yard field goal from Chris Boswell. Without those three points, the Steelers need a touchdown on the final drive with 1:49 left and no timeouts instead of a field goal to win the game. It's a completely different ball game at that point.
NFL
Yardbarker

Bruce Arians does not seem happy with NFL's taunting emphasis

Some NFL coaches had a direct hand in the league’s decision to call more taunting penalties this year, but we almost can say for certain that Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians was not one of them. Arians has been fairly vocal in expressing his opposition to the NFL’s...
NFL
Pewter Report

Arians Provides Bucs Injury Update On Godwin, Others

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians provided an injury update after Friday’s practice. Wide receiver Antonio Brown, tight end Rob Gronkowski and cornerback Rashard Robinson were all ruled out and will not be traveling to Washington. The biggest news on Friday centered around wide receiver Chris Godwin, who practiced, but will...
NFL
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy