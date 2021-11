So this is an issue I've had for a while, and thought one of my teachers would mention during a lesson, but alas not yet. Its an issue that is more prominent on the violin than the viola, I don't have an issue really keeping the bow parralell to the bridge. That bit is fine. My issue is keeping it in one place. I know that its not supposed to be all the time, but when it moves its not a conscious decision on my part to move to a different sounding point. Anyone have any suggestions? I intend to ask my teacher during our next lesson, but want to get a bit of a head start as it won't be for a little while yet.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO