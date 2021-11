I love this Tony Bradley-Alex Caruso starting lineup combo. Two elite defenders in Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso. A solid defender in Bradley. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are showing a lot of effort. Bradley was +17 against the Lakers. They were better with him in the game. He protects the rim pretty well. Maybe Vooch turns it around but his fit with this starting unit is strange. He seems to run around setting screen after screen or clogs up the lane. Then defensively he is not good. I realize we gave up a lot to get him, but am I jumping to conclusions after watching him with LaVine for 30-ish games that he would look fantastic as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate instead? It's all about helping the team win right? A second unit where he is featured with Javonte Green, Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu and Derrick Jones Jr. would provide a nice mix.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO