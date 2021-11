Mike Zimmer was tired of letting teams hang around, games that come down to the final play, and kickers deciding things. So he went for the kill. Facing 4th and 2 from the Chargers' 36, the Vikings could've attempted a 53-yard field goal to grow their 27-20 lead with 2:30 remaining in another dramatic game. But a make is far from automatic at that distance, and whether it went through the uprights or not, that would've meant giving the Los Angeles offense the ball back. So Zimmer made the gutsy call to go for it, and it paid off as Dalvin Cook took a pitch to the right side and burst upfield for a game-sealing conversion.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO