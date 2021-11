South Africa-based payment gateway startup Ozow has raised a successful Series B investment round with China-based fintech Tencent being the main investor. The investment will go towards driving the fintech regulation while working closely with all stakeholders involved. Ozow will also double its team from the present 100 to 250. Part of the funds will go towards acquisitions and expansion in the Ghana, Namibia, Kenya, and Nigeria markets.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO