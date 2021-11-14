ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Chiefs rookie C Creed Humphrey captivates with hilarious flop

By John Dillon
 6 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs’ rookie center Creed Humphrey can add acting to his resume after a hilarious flop in the Week 10 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Following a Raiders penalty, the Chiefs’ rookie had one of the best moments of the game in the second quarter of the “Sunday Night Football” matchup. Humphrey really sold the minimal contact between him and the defender, falling on his back to make sure the call went in his favor.

Check out the video of the incident, which immediately went viral on social media for its utter absurdity:

The play occurred as Kansas City was up three points on the road in Las Vegas and in range to put up another six. Humphrey’s flop sold contact on an encroachment call that went against the Raiders, putting Patrick Mahomes in a position to find Tyreek Hill in the end zone before the two-minute warning.

While this may be the most egregious flop fans will see from any player this season, Humphrey’s toughness isn’t in question. He has helped the Chiefs get out to a ten-point lead going into halftime, buying time for Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City’s run game to get out to over 200 yards of total offense in the first two quarters.

They still have work to do to seal a win in this game, but the levity provided by Humphrey in the second quarter was plenty reason to tune into the Sunday night broadcast. With the AFC West lead on the line in this matchup, all players are working to give their team any possible edge to come out of this game victorious.

The 5-3 Raiders currently lead the division by virtue of having lost the least number of games, at least at this juncture. As of the writing of this article, every AFC West team has five wins, with this game deciding which franchise will have sole possession of the playoff seed allocated to the division.

#Chiefs#Flop#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Las Vegas Raiders#Nbc#Tyreek Hill#Afc West
