ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Up next for the Vikings: vs. the Packers

By Star Tribune staff
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePast the midway point in their season, the Vikings finally play the Packers for the first time. Green Bay (8-2) is running away with the NFC North, even with uneven performances the past two weeks amid Aaron...

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Danica Patrick Now

With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers making headlines this week for some not-so-great reasons, many have taken to social media to discuss his ex-girlfriends. Rodgers, who is currently engaged to actress Shailene Woodley, had some notable relationships with actress Olivia Munn and race car driver Danica Patrick. The Packers...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Michael Strahan Said This Morning

Many in the NFL world have criticized Aaron Rodgers for what’s transpired this week. Green Bay’s star quarterback is out of this week’s game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who told reporters earlier this year that he had been “immunized,” has since admitted that he is actually unvaccinated.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Aaron Rodgers
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Packers QB Jordan Love

Jordan Love will make the first start of his NFL career on Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Packers second-year quarterback will start in place of Aaron Rodgers, who’s out due to a positive COVID-19 test. Love was surprised by what happened with Rodgers, though he’s ready to go on Sunday.
NFL
wearegreenbay.com

One arrested, one ejected from Sunday’s Packer game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people did not get to enjoy the Green Bay Packers’ 14 point victory over the Washington Football Team inside of Lambeau Field on Sunday. According to the Green Bay Police Department, only one person was arrested and one was ejected from Sunday’s Packer game. There was no information provided as to the reason for the ejection/arrest.
GREEN BAY, WI
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#Seahawks#American Football#U S Bank Stadium Tv#Covid#Packers 17#Nfc
Rolling Stone

Howard Stern on Aaron Rodgers: ‘They Should Throw Him Out of the League So Fast’

On the latest episode of The Howard Stern Show, the radio personality tore into Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for his hesitancy to get vaccinated. Rodgers recently contracted the virus after informing reporters that he had been “immunized.” “If there was decency in this world, I would throw this guy out of the football league so fast,” said Stern, who launched the segment with a caveat that he isn’t a football fan, but recognizes Rodgers as a good player. “What he did to his fellow teammates. … But this fucking guy, they should throw him out of the league so...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Rust
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
VikingsTerritory

Did a Vikings rookie just made a dangerous mistake when it comes to the Packers?

Minnesota Vikings rookie S Camryn Bynum has been making a name for himself over the past month as an opportunity for extra playing time was presented to him. With Harrison Smith placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list and injuries ravishing the rest of the defensive backs room for the Vikings, the rookie was flung into action starting each of the last two games for Minnesota. With 12 total tackles in his first start against the Ravens and then another 6 tackles plus his first career sack last week against the Chargers, Bynum has been turning heads of late.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Announce They’ve Signed A New Linebacker

The Green Bay Packers made a number of roster moves on Tuesday. The team was forced to place Whitney Mercilus on the IR after a torn biceps injury ended the linebacker’s season. In turn, the Packers signed a linebacker to fill out the roster. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers out of practice again on Thursday

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers remained out of practice on Thursday. Rodgers has been listed on the Packers’ injury report with a toe injury since being activated from the COVID-19 reserve list last Saturday and he said earlier this week that it is “a little painful.” After sitting out on Wednesday, Rodgers said it was a day “to do some rehab” and reporters at the open portion of Thursday’s practice said he spent a lot of time talking to head coach Matt LaFleur as the rest of the team worked out.
NFL
chatsports.com

Packers at Vikings: Initial injury reports

RB Aaron Jones (knee) WR Allen Lazard (shoulder) WR Malik Taylor (abdomen) WR Davante Adams (shoulder) DE Kingsley Keke (concussion) CB Kevin King (groin/shoulder) TE Dominique Dafney (hamstring) WR Equanimeous St.
NFL
FanSided

Packers Game Sunday: Packers vs. Vikings odds and prediction for NFL Week 11 game

The Green Bay Packers can take a giant step towards winning their third straight NFC North title when they visit the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11. Green Bay currently has a four-game cushion over Sunday’s opponents. A win would not only be a head-to-head victory and third divisional win of the year, but it would also increase the gap to five games. It would potentially put the Packers out of sight.
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks Hopeful Chris Carson, Dee Eskridge Will Suit Up vs. Packers

Barring an unforeseen setback, the Seahawks will have Russell Wilson back under center against the Packers on Sunday following a three-game absence recovering from finger surgery. But he may not be the only key offensive player who will be back in action at Lambeau Field. Sidelined since Week 5 by...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy