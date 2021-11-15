ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College men’s basketball: Orange improves to 2-0 after strong second half against Dragons

By JOSH ST. CROIX jstcroix@wdt.net
Watertown Daily Times
Watertown Daily Times
 6 days ago
SYRACUSE — It didn’t take long for Jimmy Boeheim to witness the first intense halftime speech delivered by his dad and Syracuse University men’s basketball coach, Jim Boeheim, and it ultimately proved effective.

The Orange recovered from a one-point halftime deficit to avoid an early-season upset and beat the Drexel Dragons, 75-60, before 20,841 fans Sunday at the Carrier Dome.

Syracuse improved to 2-0 and will next host Colgate for another nonconference game at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Dome.

Syracuse opened the second half with a quick 8-0 run to seize control for the remainder of the game and outscored Drexel, 43-27, after halftime.

“I don’t know if it was intensity, but we played better,” SU coach Jim Boeheim said of the second half. “We moved better defensively, we switched our coverage and covered it better. I don’t think we played any more intensely, I thought we just covered better, and we adjusted.”

Buddy Boeheim scored a game-high 23 points on 8-for-16 shooting and 3-for-6 from behind the 3-point arc, to go with four assists and two steals to lead four players in double figures scoring for SU.

Jimmy Boeheim contributed 14 points while Cole Swider and Joe Girard III added 11 points apiece.

Swider also finished with five steals to help key the defensive turnaround in the second half, and Girard III went 3-for-3 from deep to increase his season total to a perfect 8-for-8 from behind the arc.

Syracuse shot 63 percent after halftime and tallied 11 of its 15 steals after the break. The Orange forced 20 turnovers by the Dragons overall, including 12 in the second half.

“I think we kind of turned it up a little bit,” Swider said. “Me and Buddy and a bunch of the other guys got on each other, and coach Boeheim got on us, and we just came out there with a different type of attitude, a different type of energy. It really started on the defensive end, we started getting more steals and deflections, Jesse (Edwards) blocked two shots early and it kind of got us going.”

Jim Boeheim said that SU changed some of the defensive rotations within its 2-3 zone in the second half in attempt to get out on 3-point shooters quicker and cut off the high post, where Drexel was setting up most of its successful offensive possessions in the first half.

The Dragons connected on 7 of 17 shots from deep in the first half but made just 3 of 10 afterward.

Mate Okros scored a team-high 16 points and made all three of his 3-point attempts in the first half for the Dragons (1-1) but was held to five points and an 0-for-3 mark from deep in the second half.

Girard III described Jim Boeheim’s halftime talk as “fiery,” while both of his sons — Jimmy and Buddy — called it a mixture of calm and intensity.

“He was fiery early on then kind of walked away as other coaches talked, and he came back and he was calm, it was great,” Jimmy Boeheim said. “He gave us a little bit of both which we kind of needed, and he delivered the message very calm, and we did a pretty good job executing in the second half.”

Swider and Girard III hit back-to-back 3s to start the second-half run, and Buddy Boeheim took over from there.

The senior shooting guard made 5-of-8 shots in the second half, all from inside the 3-point arc, utilizing a mix of post moves against smaller defenders and creating off the dribble.

“If you leave a team like that in the game, they’re going to really believe that they can win this game, and they’re a really good team obviously coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance,” Buddy Boeheim said. “So, we said: ‘All right, these first four minutes, let’s turn it up.’ Jimmy and Cole were both really vocal, and we didn’t need much, we were all ready to go coming out of that halftime.”

Edwards added eight points and four blocks in 21 minutes at center for Syracuse, including a pair of blocks to help spark the run to begin the second half.

Camren Wynter added 11 points for Drexel, which won the Colonial Athletic Conference Tournament last season for its first NCAA Tournament bid in 25 years.

