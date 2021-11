ST. LOUIS — “He was expensive, but he doesn't get sick and he shows up every day,” joked Chip Holden, the general manager at TAGG logistics. He’s not talking about any of the employees at the Hazelwood fulfillment center, where a staff of about 100 people work to process orders and get deliveries to storefronts and directly to consumers. Instead, Holden is referring to “Chuck,” the nickname warehouse workers have given to any of the self-driving carts that now wheel around the warehouse, “onboarded” to help get orders out just a few weeks ago.

