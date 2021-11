Though MLB free agency has only been open for 10 days, the starting pitching market has begun to heat up in a big way. Since Monday, three notable starters -- Eduardo Rodriguez, Noah Syndergaard and Justin Verlander -- have come off the market, with teams spending a combined $148 million to secure their services. Rodriguez, the long-time Red Sox rotation stalwart, got a five-year, $77 million deal from the Tigers. Syndergaard, the former Met, went to the Angels for one year and $21 million. And Verlander, the two-time Cy Young winner who missed 2021 due to Tommy John surgery, re-upped with the Astros for $50 million guaranteed over two seasons despite flirting with a few other clubs in recent days.

