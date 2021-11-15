A special delivery from the sheriff's office

Zachery Wilson had two bikes stolen right outside his home. The 25-year-old lunch monitor at Emmet Belknap Intermediate School was suddenly without transportation for work, and while the Niagara County Sheriff's Office was looking for the bike, they also knew they could help out in the meantime. On Friday afternoon, a bike was delivered by Sheriff Mike Filicetti, Undersheriff Mike Dunn and Chief Deputy Aaron Schultz directly to Wilson, this time with a lock on it. (Photograph by Benjamin Joe)

LOCKPORT — In order to work, the first thing is getting to work. For Zachery Wilson, a 25-year-old Lockport resident, that meant taking one of his two trusty bikes and riding to Emmet Belknap Intermediate School to his job as a lunch monitor.

Then one day both his bikes were stolen from outside the apartment he lives in with his aunt.

Opportunities for Wilson have been far and in between in his life. As a child he was diagnosed with autism at a private school in Lancaster. In his high school years that diagnosis was changed to having a learning disability. When all the cards were on the table, he graduated with a diploma that was considered useless, said his aunt, Kristy Wilson.

That didn’t faze Wilson. For two years he worked on getting his Graduate Equivalency Degree (GED), but was then told that he couldn’t take the test, because he was considered unready.

Another tough break.

This time his grandmother, Joyce Wilson, who was working in the school system as a lunch monitor herself, advocated on behalf of Wilson to get him a job.

Wilson has always enjoyed working with kids and he occasionally is asked to serve as a teacher’s assistant. It seemed things had leveled out for him when the theft occurred.

The situation didn’t sit right, at least not for the men and women at the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Mike Filicetti, Undersheriff Mike Dunn and Chief Deputy Aaron Schultz, along with the entire NCSO, decided to donate a bicycle to Wilson to get him back and forth from work every day. The three came out on Friday afternoon to deliver it personally.

Filicetti said that every Friday, the Sheriff’s Office has a dress-down day where employees can come in, donate some cash, and dress down for the day. This Friday, the donations were taken up and immediately spent on a bike for Wilson.

“We heard the story and we had the funds to get a bike, and our victim’s assistance unit is still working on something (for it),” Sheriff Mike Filicetti said. “We wanted to help him out and he needs that bike to get to work.”

Wilson said he felt good and liked the bike. As for work, he said the bike would help him get there and the job is fun sometimes, too.

Wilson’s family said they were grateful and happy to show people that the cops aren’t always the bad guys.

“Police get a bad rap sometimes,” Kristy Wilson said. “I like you all.”