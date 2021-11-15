SUNY takes aim at statewide nurse shortage with $3 million training fund

Nurses For Our Future Scholarship Will Fund the Education Of 1,000 New Nurses to Take Care of New Yorkers. Governor Kathy Hochul today, at a breakfast hosted by the Association for a Better New York, announced a State University of New York and City University of New York Scholarship Program called the Nurses For Our Future Scholarship that will cover tuition for 1,000 new healthcare workers to get RNs at SUNY and CUNY. The program comes in an effort to help address the shortage in healthcare and lack of workers in hospitals around the state.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO