SUNY takes aim at statewide nurse shortage with $3 million training fund

State officials have announced 24 new #VaxtoSchool pop-up vaccination sites, including one in Newfane, to increase vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers. On Sept. 21, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a total of 120 sites will take place over a 12-week period statewide. To date, 189 sites have been set up. The Department of Health continues to work with local county health departments, community-based organizations, and healthcare centers to provide logistical support to establish these sites in all regions of the state. Partners, host sites, and outreach efforts are tailored to the communities they are built to serve. New locations are established on a rolling basis in partnership with localities.
