ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

SUNY takes aim at statewide nurse shortage with $3 million training fund

Niagara Gazette
 6 days ago

Although resistance to mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations has highlighted New York’s shortage of skilled medical workers, hospital administrators say the deficit has been an issue for years, particularly when it comes to nurses. According to the...

www.niagara-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
unc.edu

Before the pandemic, North Carolina faced nursing shortage

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A new workforce model developed by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Cecil G. Sheps Center Program on Health Workforce Research and Policy projects a looming nursing shortage in North Carolina. The projection about the future supply and demand of nurses is included in...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Fortune

Nationwide nursing shortage is leading to big salary boosts

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Nearly two years into a global pandemic, nurses have never been more important. That may be why they’re also getting bigger paychecks. A study of 60,000 nurses’ salaries by Premier, a company that analyzes healthcare...
HEALTH
wiproud.com

Country-wide nursing shortage impacts Wisconsin hospitals

Wisc. (WLAX/WEUX) – The nursing shortage sweeping the country is impacting hospitals across Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Nurse’s Association says the state needs at least 28-hundred nurses. SSM health says before the pandemic, the turnover rate in Wisconsin was at the national low of nine percent. Now, it sits at roughly...
WISCONSIN STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Nursing shortage focus of SUNY scholarship programs

According to the state, there are around 9,300 openings for registered nurses. To help fill those openings, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the "Nurses For Our Future Scholarship" program. The program will cover tuition for 1,000 new health care workers at SUNY and CUNY schools.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny Purchase#Registered Nurses#Hospital Administrators#Suny
Saratogian

Malatras announces $3M nursing emergency training fund for SUNY campuses

ALBANY, N.Y. — With projected nursing shortages as demand for nurses will significantly increase across New York State and the nation, and as college nursing programs are at capacity, State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras announced a $3 million SUNY Nursing Emergency Training Fund to allow more students to enroll in nursing degree programs.
Niagara Gazette

Newfane hosting new state #VAXTOSCHOOL site

State officials have announced 24 new #VaxtoSchool pop-up vaccination sites, including one in Newfane, to increase vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers. On Sept. 21, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a total of 120 sites will take place over a 12-week period statewide. To date, 189 sites have been set up. The Department of Health continues to work with local county health departments, community-based organizations, and healthcare centers to provide logistical support to establish these sites in all regions of the state. Partners, host sites, and outreach efforts are tailored to the communities they are built to serve. New locations are established on a rolling basis in partnership with localities.
NEWFANE, NY
WDBJ7.com

Nursing shortage impacting hospitals in Charlottesville area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The national nursing shortage is impacting hospital systems in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. UVA Health and Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital say they are relying on travel nurses to help care for patients for a variety of reasons. “We have more nurses that are exiting the workforce...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
spectrumlocalnews.com

Student-run mental health hotline serves SUNY students statewide

"Middle Earth" is a growing hotline at the University of Albany for students seeking mental health support, and it's run entirely by other students. Anytime you call in, you're answered by a fellow student, like LeAsia Royall, on the other side of the line. “This program is unique in its...
ALBANY, NY
wypr.org

Maryland nursing shortage still critical

Most of the country is short of nurses; Maryland is no exception. It needs thousands. Charlotte Wood, president of the Maryland Nurses Association, describes the complicated causes of the shortfall and creative ways -- like forgiving student loans--to attract more to the field. Then Kathleen Wisser, dean of Nursing at...
MARYLAND STATE
Community Impact Phoenix

Gilbert’s hospitals grapple with nursing shortage

The hospital systems serving Gilbert—as with Arizona and the remainder of the nation—say they are battling the effects of a nursing shortage exacerbated by the global COVID-19 pandemic. But the reasons behind the shortage are more deeply rooted than the pandemic, and the effects could last for years, experts and...
GILBERT, AZ
ny.gov

Governor Hochul Announces SUNY and CUNY Scholarship Program to Cover Tuition for 1,000 New Registered Nurses

Nurses For Our Future Scholarship Will Fund the Education Of 1,000 New Nurses to Take Care of New Yorkers. Governor Kathy Hochul today, at a breakfast hosted by the Association for a Better New York, announced a State University of New York and City University of New York Scholarship Program called the Nurses For Our Future Scholarship that will cover tuition for 1,000 new healthcare workers to get RNs at SUNY and CUNY. The program comes in an effort to help address the shortage in healthcare and lack of workers in hospitals around the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
localsyr.com

INTERVIEW: SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras discusses staffing nurses

(WSYR-TV) — The number of patients in our hospitals, only counting Onondaga county residents, with COVID-19 creeping back up, is hovering around 100. SUNY Upstate University Hospital caring for many of them. And at the same time hospitals, like Upstate, are struggling with the number of nurses on staff. To...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
FOX59

WGU Indiana working to address nursing shortage

WGU is working to address the continued nationwide shortage in nurses right now that’s been fueled by the pandemic.  A representative the school says nurses who are at the bedside are getting fatigued, so they are trying to take some of the pressure off of them and bring in relief.  WGU Indiana State Director of Prelicensure Nursing Lisa Eagans says a big part of getting qualified […]
HEALTH SERVICES
healthleadersmedia.com

Solving the Nursing Shortage, One Nursing School at a Time

Children's Minnesota CNO works with local nursing schools to help create a practice-ready workforce. WhenCaroline Njau, MBA, BSN-RN, NEA-BC, became senior vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer (CNO) of Children's Minnesota in the state's Twin Cities last March, one of her first-year goals was to know and forge partnerships with the deans of local colleges of nursing.
HEALTH SERVICES
erienewsnow.com

Local Nursing School Recruits Students as Nursing Shortage Continues

The need for nurses nationwide is greater now than ever, and Wednesday the UPMC Jameson School of Nursing held an Open House. It comes at a time medical workers are stretched thin, so new faces taking up the career is crucial right now. “Nurses are very helpful and hands on...
ERIE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Department Of Health To Count COVID-19 Reinfections As New Cases

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is set to start including reinfections when releasing the statewide case counts of COVID-19 infections. The change starts Monday and is because of the national guidance about how infections are reported. Under the revision, anyone who tests positive more than once at least 90 days apart will be counted more than once when the numbers are reported. The state has always had information about who had been reinfected, but the previous reporting guidelines only required first-time cases to be reported. The change in reporting comes as health leaders gain a better understanding of how...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy