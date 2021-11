Thank you for supporting blood drives this season. Every two seconds someone will need blood. That is why supporting blood drives through the American Red Cross is vital – all year long. We didn’t reach our goal of 91 last Monday due to the computer problems and the water being shut off. Those of you who missed giving a donation, please consider giving on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the American Legion at 1101 Kansas Ave. in Great Bend. This will keep you on schedule and within your 56 days until the next drive on Jan. 17th. We need more blood donors constantly because some of our regular donors may be unable to donate and the need is constant.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO