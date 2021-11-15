County of San Diego sees record-breaking gas prices

If anyone has been filling up at any gas stations in San Diego County, they probably noticed the increase in gas prices.

That is because California is seeing record-breaking gas prices, according to American Automobile Association (AAA).

The company says that for the past five days, prices have risen. On Sunday, Nov. 14, it rose 1.1 cents, to $4.626 in San Diego, which has been the highest amount since October 15, 2012.

Bruce Blechman, a resident in the county, says he spent the day going gas station to gas station in San Diego, and he saw quite a few high gas prices; many around $5.

“Well, I don’t feel so great about it," said Blechman.

“We’ve been looking for a spot we are lucky we came here."

Triple-A reports that over the course of five days, San Diego's gas price average has risen 8.1 cents.

Luis Ramirez, who was filling up his construction company's car at a Circle K gas station, says the elevated prices have been a hot topic at work.

“Everybody feels it especially businesses in San Diego," said Ramirez.

“How do we deal with the gas prices? Ugh, I mean you just do, it’s tough either you sink or swim you know. You just have to put up with it add these fuel costs to your projects. And at the end of the day, the customer just ends up paying for it.”

According to AAA, there are two reasons for the spike in prices. The first is that some Southern California refineries are undergoing maintenance, which has reduced production.

The second, the company says, is the continued high oil prices across the country.

AAA says the country's national average for gas prices sits at $3.413 or lower, as of November 14th.

The state of California's average is at $4.676 and higher. San Diego county's gas prices range between $4.656 to $4.601.

Those like Blechman hope soon, the numbers on the pump go back down.

“You got no choice," said Blechman.

"You gotta cut something else. you need that gas, hopefully it won’t lost forever."